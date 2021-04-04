Car repossessed over previous owner's unpaid loan

A man whose car was repossessed just months after he bought it because of the previous owner’s unpaid debt is being cited as a good example of why buyers should take care.

The man bought the car from a private seller for $6000.

But he discovered that seller had stopped paying the loan, and the lender had a legal right to take the car from him, only when the repossession agent turned up two months later.

The buyer was upset that, despite having paid for the vehicle, he was still required to give it up.

The man rang the lender to try to negotiate getting his car back but was told it could not be discussed because he was not the loan borrower. The seller had moved to another country.

The buyer recently complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), an external dispute resolution scheme.

FSCL does not identify complainants nor the companies they complain about.

It said in a case note that the man felt it was unfair he was left without a car he had paid for.

“[He] did not hear anything from the lender until the repossession agent was on his doorstep. He felt the lender should have been chasing the seller for the loan balance, rather than taking away the car he had paid for.

The man bought the car from a private seller for $6000.

“The lender said they were following their standard process. They had not received payments or contact from the borrower, so they had a right to collect the car, which was the registered security for the loan.”

He was told the lender would talk to him about paying a lump sum to release its security on the car, or transfer the loan to his name, but the seller would have to authorise this.

“As the seller could not be contacted, this was not an option. In any event, [the buyer] felt that would not resolve his complaint because he should not have to pay the seller’s debt when he had already paid the seller $6000 when he bought the car.”

FSCL said it could not investigate, either, because it could only look into cases where someone had received a service from a provider they were complaining about.

“Although [he] was unaware of the loan when he purchased the car, we explained that the seller had previously given the car as security for a loan. The lender had then registered their right over it on the Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR). If the borrower, the seller of the car, did not repay the loan, the lender was entitled to repossess the car to repay the debt owed.

“We explained …the lender did not do anything wrong by repossessing the car because they had a right to the car and to recover the debt. As the lender was subject to privacy laws, they could not disclose … any information about the loan because that information was about the seller.”

Moneyhub's Chris Walsh: "Checking the PPSR directly or using a service such as CarJam is an essential step when buying a used car."

FSCL said the buyer should have checked the PPSR before buying the vehicle, and insisted the loan was cleared before he purchased it. “You can check the PPSR to see whether there are any debts or obligations attached to goods you want to buy and to make sure that someone else does not have an overriding legal right to the goods.

“If someone has sold you a vehicle with a registered security interest attached to it, you may want to contact the private seller about repaying their debt. If the seller does not repay the money you could seek legal advice, perhaps from a community law centre, and take the matter to the Disputes Tribunal.”

Chris Walsh, founder of financial research site MoneyHub, said it was risky to buy a car without that basic check.

“Anyone can sell you a car - but debts may be owed on it. The law favours the lender, otherwise anyone could on-sell a financed car, pocket the money and repeat the ruse over and over.

“Nonetheless, people continue to get caught out, hence the popularity of services like CarJam. Checking the PPSR directly or using a service such as CarJam is an essential step when buying a used car. If you don't, and a lender shows up at your door, your rights are second to theirs. For certainty and clarity it's essential to do all the checks.”