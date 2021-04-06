Housing 'whack-a-mole': ASB reveals new prediction for house prices

New Zealand runs the risk of playing a game of housing “whack-a-mole”, ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley says, as the Government tries to find the right lever to bring the market into balance.

Tuffley said ASB had revised its house price forecasts in response to the Government's announcement last month of new rules for the property market, including an extension of the bright-line test and the removal of investors' ability to offset interest costs against their rental income.

“To whack the house price ‘mole’ in the interim, the Government has materially increased the cost structure of private-sector landlords – collectively the biggest rental provider.”

He said investor appetite for rental property was likely to fall and there was a risk rents would rise at a time when rental properties were in hot demand and waiting lists growing.

"As yet there is no official advice on the rental market impact of the policy change, though the actual impacts will become clearer with time.

“The next housing ‘mole’ that is popping up is rents: the new class of property ‘speculator’ is people musing about rent controls.

“Rent controls do give a benefit to the incumbent renters, regardless of their financial circumstances, of properties brought into the rent control web. But pretty much everyone else bears costs.”

Most of the country's housing challenge was related to the high cost and sluggish response of the country's housing supply, he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff There is still an underlying supply issue, ASB says.

There had not been enough homes built to house the population.

“Key long-term solutions lie with improving that supply response, particularly successful RMA replacement. Anything that speeds up the planning and construction phases and provides greater certainty of time and cost to those taking the risk of developing will help. As we have seen with KiwiBuild, it is not that easy to build homes. The Government is working hard on policies to permanently improve the supply response, but it will take time for those efforts to impact.”

He said the bank had “essentially flat-lined” its house price outlook for the rest of the year.

Property investors were likely to be willing to pay less for properties and at the lower end of the market, where investors were most active, first-home buyers were likely to be the group setting the price at the margin. But they would be doing that in a market that remained undersupplied.

“For that reason, we expect house prices will still get a degree of support: from this month onwards, we expect house prices will be roughly flat through the middle half of 2021. That would still mean annual growth in 2021 of around 9 per cent to 10 per cent, compared to our view of 15 per cent before the housing announcement. Beyond that we see 3 per cent to 5 per cent annual growth.

“Essentially, we expect the heat to sharply come out of the housing market over the next six months, rather than the gradual moderation we previously expected. Slight month-on-month price falls may be possible if investor demand changes abruptly over the next couple of months, much as happened last year after the initial lockdown was imposed.”

While the Government is exempting new builds from its new bright-line rules, and probably from interest deductibility changes, Tuffley said the weak price signal for developers and uncertainty about how deductibility could apply to interest expenses would be a drag on construction activity.

"We have pulled back our housing construction forecast by 8 per cent by the end of 2021. Yet the fundamental issue of needing new construction remains acute. We have also revised up our net migration forecast on the basis that trans-Tasman people movement will soon become freer. Our estimate is that the housing shortage will now be resolved more gradually, reinforcing that lack of supply will continue to give house prices some degree of support."