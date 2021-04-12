Customer gets $3k compensation for poor bank service

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

A customer who was compensated $3000 for the way his bank handled his financial difficulties was one of more than 10,000 who complained about the service they received last year.

The Banking Ombudsman scheme operates an industry dashboard, tracking data across all the banks. A portion of complaints, which cannot be resolved by the bank and customer directly, are investigated by the scheme.

For the 2020 year, banks reported they had received more than 100,000 complaints.

In the last quarter of the year, they recorded 27,800, and nearly half related to service issues.

In one case, a man fell into credit card debt after he quit his job for another, but that new position did not come to fruition.

He tried to withdraw his KiwiSaver funds to help but the provider told him to ask his bank for assistance first. He called and asked the bank to confirm it could not make assistance available to him but was told the bank did not keep that sort of letter on file.

A few months later, the bank issued a demand notice for full repayment of his debt. Its staff had tried to call, write and email him.

When the debt was not paid by the due date, the bank referred it to a collection agency.

The man read the bank’s letters when he returned from several months away. He made a formal complaint that the bank had not made adequate attempts to contact him and also requested personal information. This communication from the customer was lost and nothing was done about the complaint or request.

He raised the matter again six months later after the debt collectors started contacting him, and the bank started investigating. He made two further requests for information, but these were not responded to, either.

The bank eventually offered to reduce the debt by $1600 and to pay $1000 for the inconvenience resulting from its failure to respond to his first information request in the timely manner. He went to the Banking Ombudsman instead. The scheme ruled the bank had not advised the man of his rights under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act’s hardship provisions.

“If unable to offer him help, the bank was obliged to advise him of this in writing – and he would have had the letter he needed for his KiwiSaver application.”

It said his KiwiSaver funds would not have been able to be used for credit card debt but the bank had “inadequately responded to his initial complaint”.

“It also hadn’t responded to his first information request in a timely manner and did not respond to his other two information requests at all.”

He was given $3000 in compensation for stress and inconvenience.

“Communication is a very common theme in service complaints,” Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said, “Under the Code of Banking Practice, banks are obliged to treat customers fairly and reasonably, and to communicate clearly and effectively. Some customers will need extra help, and all customers need to be heard, understood, and responded to.”

The scheme had received more than 100 KiwiSaver complaints in the past three months, and hardship was the most common theme.

Another 10 per cent of complaints were about contact centres, but Sladden said these were usually resolved quickly.

About 10 per cent were about personal transaction accounts. In one case, a woman tried to deposit a foreign cheque to an account she held with her brother.

The teller incorrectly told her that both of them would need to sign before the deposit could be made.

She tried again two days later and received the same answer. She became frustrated and the bank wrote to her, telling her that her behaviour was unacceptable and it would consider closing her accounts.

She complained to the ombudsman and was offered $50 in compensation from the bank, and told there would be training for staff.

But a month later she received the same problem with two more tellers. She told the manager that she had recorded her interactions with the staff and would complain.

But the bank told her that it was closing her account because of her “abusive” behaviour and questioned the legality of her recording.

It did not respond to the complaint she lodged because it was closing her accounts.

Sladden said a bank could end its relationship with a customer at any time.

But the scheme fund that in this case the proper process had not been followed. Footage showed the customer had been reasonable.

“We were concerned the bank had failed to respond to [her] complaint, particularly given that the bank had acted wrongly in relation to the foreign cheque. We were also concerned by the bank’s response to [her] audio recording. The bank showed no interest in listening to it and had instead threatened her with legal action in relation to it. We did not share the bank’s view about the recording being illegal and expressed concern about the bank threatening her with legal action.”

It was recommended that she be compensated for the stress and inconvenience caused.

Sladden said lending-related complaints consistently featured highly. About 8 per cent of complaints were about home loans and the same about credit cards.

“The Banking Ombudsman Scheme can investigate the lending application process and consider whether the lending was responsible.

“When evaluating lending applications, banks must consider all relevant information available to them. If the application is incomplete or something in it suggests the information is incorrect, the bank should make further enquiries.”

The Banking Ombudsman does not reveal complainant or bank identities.