The worst decision by a New Zealand politician, ever

OPINION: If I was to ask the public for the worst decision ever by a New Zealand politician, I would get a wide range of answers.

And if I said the worst decision was made on December 15th, 1975, few would know what I was referring to.

But few economists would disagree that Robert Muldoon’s decision to cancel the fledgling New Zealand Superannuation Scheme on that day was probably the worst financial decision ever made.

Why? Because had it continued, New Zealand would now be one of the richest countries in the world.

It’s hard to predict how much we would have saved and the investment returns, but however I cut the numbers, we would have at least $500 billion saved in our own individual retirement accounts.

So how did such a bad decision get made?

Auckland Star Archive/Stuff Sam Stubbs believes Robert Muldoon made a major error by cancelling the 1974 New Zealand Superannuation Scheme.

The Superannuation Act, passed by the Labour Government in 1974, established the New Zealand Superannuation Scheme with the following characteristics;

It was compulsory for all employees between 17 and retirement age.

Money could only be taken out early if a contributor left the country permanently.

Each contributor had their own individual and portable account.

Contributions were 8 per cent of gross income, 4 per cent by employees and 4 per cent by employers.

The scheme was not taxable except for stamp and cheque duties.

The scheme lasted 11 months, before National were elected. It was cancelled on December 15, 1975, straight after National were elected.

I’ve seen two examples of the awesome power of advertising in modern politics. One was the “Labour is not working” ad which vaulted Margaret Thatcher into power, The second was National's "Dancing Cossacks"’ campaign, portraying Labour’s Superannuation Scheme as creeping state socialism. It was a major reason National won in 1975.

It wasn’t all bad. National then brought in Superannuation as we know it. In its simplicity, it’s the envy of many countries.

But the big problem with our current system is that it is slowly becoming more and more unaffordable. There are too many voters benefiting from it now for any political party to suggest reform. It’s a political problem postponed.

The speed with which Jacinda Ardern dismissed the idea of raising the retirement age shows how politically poisonous the issue is. But fiscally it’s a creeping crisis, which some future Government will be forced to address.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ruled out lowering the age of Superannuation.

The alternative option, which Muldoon’s Government threw away, would mean we would now have saved $500b into our own retirement accounts.

What would $500b in savings mean for New Zealand today? It’s anyone’s guess, and here are mine.

New Zealand would rank near the top of the OECD on most measures of economic prosperity. We would be as rich as Singapore, which has huge pension savings.

We would be a capital rich economy, with the Rocket Labs and Xeros mostly owned domestically, and a thriving tech sector like Israel or Denmark.

Our hospitals and schools would have the best facilities, with much better paid teachers and nurses. Think Scandinavia.

We would have much better public transport and roads. And new water pipes too.

All Government debt would be funded domestically, with a stable currency.

We would have more affordable houses of a higher standard, because we would have the money.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity CEO Sam Stubbs says cancelling the fledgling Superannuation Scheme led to New Zealanders losing out on at least $500 billion in savings.

There would be long-term rentals in dry, warm and affordable homes for everyone, especially the elderly. This happens in countries with pension funds owing large pools of rental homes eg. Germany, France, England and Singapore.

So as good as NZ Super has been, we would be so much better off if Robert Muldoon’s Government had done nothing.

We are late to the start with KiwiSaver now, but at least we’ve started. KiwiSaver is now almost $80b, and growing fast. Let our young generation ask their grandchildren if KiwiSaver was a good idea. I think we know the answer.

Sam Stubbs is the chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity.