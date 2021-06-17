Millennials hit hardest by Covid KiwiSaver fund switch

Millennials were the most likely to have panic-switched their KiwiSaver funds as New Zealand went into Covid-19 lockdown last year, new research shows.

Some people were spooked by a dramatic fall in sharemarkets as the impact of Covid-19 was felt around the world, and shifted their money to less volatile funds.

But that meant they locked in losses. Share prices have since recovered and those who switched to more conservative funds, and not moved back, missed out on the recovery.

Data from PwC commissioned by the Financial Markets Authority showed KiwiSaver members aged 26 to 35 made five times more switches during the February to April 2020 high-volatility period compared to the same time a year earlier, and 21 times more switches to lower-risk funds than normal.

“There is probably a bit of herd mentality here”, said Gillian Boyes​, FMA​ manager of investor capability.

“Younger people tend to get their information from social media. They don’t necessarily know much about KiwiSaver, they just think that ‘everyone else is switching, so I will switch’.”

Many millennials accessed their KiwiSaver through banking apps, so they could potentially treat their retirement savings like a transactional account, said Boyes​.

“This demographic had not seen a major fall in the market like this before, which was probably quite frightening and could have contributed to the numbers.”

Joe Taylor​, founder of KiwiSaver advice platform BetterSaver​ said most, if not all, the fund switches were caused by panic.

The higher representation of millennials in the data is to do with their lack of advice on KiwiSaver, said Taylor.

“As young people have access to less capital, they are often ignored by financial advisers who traditionally focus on higher net worth individuals. In this case, advisers could have saved people a lot of money.”

Taylor said apathy in the good times could lead to panic in the bad.

“When things are ticking along fine not many people think about their financial health. But when bad things happen, people make knee-jerk reactions.”

This knee-jerk reaction could have severely affected the retirement savings of some members, said David Boyle, head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management.

“Unfortunately those younger people have realised a loss that will take a long time for them to recuperate from. If we saw a more prolonged period of the environment we saw in March, that number would be a lot higher.”

Boyle believes that the fund switching data represents a wider issue for the financial health of the younger generation.

“This is the problem that you have when younger investors go into a scheme that they have not been advised on. A lot of this generation may not understand the consequences of when a market corrects.”

A solution could be found if providers found a way to give KiwiSaver members the opportunity to stop and think before finalising a decision, said Boyle.

“The ability to pause is crucial. Just something that helps people think before they make that step. Because that step now could possibly have a significant impact on those members long term financial outcomes because of that loss that they realised in March.”