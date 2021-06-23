'Tax literacy' may be partly to blame for pensioners' surprise bills, expert says

A lack of “tax literacy” may be behind a problem that left about a thousand pensioners facing an extra tax bill this year, one tax expert says.

Stuff reported last week that a number of people who receive superannuation were surprised to receive tax bills, Inland Revenue denies telling pensioners to use the wrong code

">sometimes thousands of dollars.

It was caused by their income having been taxed at the wrong rate.

When someone receives the pension but also has a job, their primary source of income should generally be taxed at tax rate “M”. Their secondary source of income, whether that’s the pension or paid employment, should then be taxed with a secondary tax rate.

Stuff About 1000 people were affected.

But some pensioners said they were told – sometimes, they said, by the Ministry of Social Development or Inland Revenue - to apply an M tax code to their super, even when they still had a full-time job. That meant they did not pay sufficient tax on it in the year.

Inland Revenue said about 1000 people were caught out because the tax department believed they had stopped their employment when they had not.

“This was because of the information we received from their employer, and led to the wrong tax code being used on their pension. We apologise for that, and are working to contact the people involved.”

Robyn Walker, a tax partner at Deloitte, said the problem was one of tax literacy, “ and the ability for people to really understand what their tax obligations are and to act accordingly”.

She said there were not high levels of understanding of how the system worked. People no longer routinely have to fill out tax returns, if they receive PAYE income.

“We have moved to a world where people have so little involvement in tax that they just assume ‘the system’ should get it right, but if the system has imperfect information then it will never be right. Perhaps some of the issues are coming about because more people receiving superannuation are still earning other income which then influences what their marginal tax rate should be.”

It is understood Inland Revenue does not plan to change any processes.

In other cases, people received surprise bills because they had an extra pay cycle in the last year. In those cases, Inland Revenue will usually write off the debt provided there is no other tax owing.