ASB predicts OCR increase from November

What does the official cash rate mean?

ASB economists now expect the Reserve Bank to start increasing the official cash rate (OCR) from November.

The rate is historically low, at 0.25 per cent. The bank said in March last year that it would remain on hold for 12 months as the country grappled with the effects of Covid-19.

But recovery has happened more quickly and more strongly than expected. A 1.6 per cent quarterly lift in gross domestic product in March was much stronger than predicted.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s quarterly survey of business opinion had returned such strong results that it was clear the Reserve Bank could not afford to wait much longer.

READ MORE:

* Economists lay out 'worst-case scenario' for interest rates

* Here's how to save money on your mortgage

* Housing confidence survey shows buyers slowly more optimistic



ASB had brought forward its expectation of an increase by six months.

Tuffley said skills shortages were affecting businesses, which were also dealing with cost pressures, wage pressure and strong demand from customers.

Businesses were starting to increase their margins on top of recovering costs.

That activity could lead to inflation beyond the level the Reserve Bank was comfortable with.

Jan Mika/123RF ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley says borrowers should plan for interest rate rises.

Tuffley said retail interest rates would be driven by wholesale rates, but those markets were increasingly pricing in earlier increases to the OCR.

“From the point of view of borrowers, it’s becoming increasingly clear the period of low interest rates was always going to end at some point. But that point is getting closer.”

Borrowers should plan for rates to be higher than they currently were, he said.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said he expected an OCR increase in May, but there was a “growing risk” that it would happen later this year.

“The key message is that interest rates are rising, and wholesale rates are factoring in a first rate rise in November.”

ANZ predicts an increase in February.