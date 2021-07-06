BNZ joins ASB in predicting OCR will rise in November

What does the official cash rate mean?

ASB and BNZ economists have brought forward the date when they expect the Reserve Bank to start increasing the official cash rate (OCR).

Both banks now forecast the first rate rise will come when the central bank issues its final money policy statement for the year in late November.

The OCR is at a record low of 0.25 per cent. The Reserve Bank said in March last year that it would remain on hold for 12 months while the country grappled with the effects of Covid-19.

But recovery has happened more quickly and has been stronger than expected, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 1.6 per cent in the March quarter.

The catalyst for ASB and BNZ bringing forward their forecast for OCR hikes came in the form of a quarterly survey of business opinion published by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research on Tuesday.

It showed firms were more confident, but struggling to find staff amid an acute skills shortage.

Jan Mika/123RF ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley says borrowers should plan for interest rate rises.

BNZ brought forward its forecast for a rate hike hours after ASB.

Research head Stephen Toplis said it had known the NZIER survey would support its view that the economy was overheating.

“But it reveals an economy even hotter than our already hot perceptions,” he said.

The Reserve Bank should buckle, Toplis said.

“We actually think the conditions are ripe to tighten now.

“But this would probably be a leap too far for the bank,” Toplis said.

For BNZ, the business confidence survey was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, he said.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said earlier that it was clear the Reserve Bank could not afford to wait much longer, when it brought forward its expectation of an OCR increase by six months.

Tuffley said skills shortages were affecting businesses, which were also dealing with cost pressures, wage pressure and strong demand from customers.

Businesses were starting to increase their margins on top of recovering costs and that could lead to inflation beyond the level the Reserve Bank was comfortable with, he said.

“A net 39 per cent of firms increased selling prices over Q2 – up from net 7 per cent in Q2 – and a larger lift than we had expected. This indicator is consistent with annual CPI inflation lifting to around 3.4 per cent. We feel the risk is that inflation pressures will move higher.”

Tuffley said retail interest rates would be driven by wholesale rates, but those markets were increasingly pricing in earlier increases to the OCR.

“From the point of view of borrowers, it’s becoming increasingly clear the period of low interest rates was always going to end at some point. But that point is getting closer.”

Borrowers should plan for rates to be higher than they currently were, he said.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said he expected an OCR increase in May, but there was a “growing risk” that it would happen later this year.

“The key message is that interest rates are rising, and wholesale rates are factoring in a first rate rise in November.”

ANZ predicts an increase in February.