The secret interest rates that will stop owners having to sell

A suite of interest rates, which banks keep under wraps, may be what ensures homeowners don’t have to sell as home loans get more expensive.

The rates, sometimes called stress test rates, are used by banks when you first make an application, to work out whether you can afford your loan.

But they aren’t applied at the rate you might see on a sign in the bank window. Sometimes they are twice that. They’re designed so that increases in home loan rates, as we are starting to see now, do not leave large numbers of people unable to pay their mortgages.

Brokers say current stress test rates range from 3.49 per cent to 5.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent although they have started to move up slightly in recent weeks, following advertised rates.

But while the 3.49 per cent rate might look like an easy target for applications, brokers said that the bank using that rate also used a higher expenses calculation and required borrowers to have more money set aside for bills than the others did. That meant it could be just as hard to get a deal done.

The bank assumed that some of those expenses would be cut if repayments rose, allowing the borrower to continue to service the loan.

All this means that while you might baulk at the idea of your home loan payments becoming more expensive, the bank has already checked that you can cope with it – either with slack that is in your budget already, or the cuts you can make to your spending.

Broker Glen McLeod said many homeowners had opted to keep their repayments the same when interest rates fell, which meant they had got ahead on their mortgages and did not face a jump in repayments now.

Some he dealt with were still making higher repayments than they would have to if they refixed, he said.

Jan Mika/123RF Higher repayments are likely for many borrowers.

It was natural to worry about interest rates rising, he said. “But they don’t realise they've already been stress-tested at a much higher level.”

Banks took responsible lending rules seriously, he said. “Going back years and years, they wouldn’t have asked for applications to include expenses like insurance but some now make us put those in and do the stress test with those on top. They’ve taken a prudent approach in how they are doing calculations.”

How much might interest rates rise?

Many economists and analysts now predict the official cash rate will rise to 1 per cent by February and will hit 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent in the next year or so.

According to Reserve Bank data, the last time the official cash rate was at 1.5 per cent, in May and June 2019, the average new one-year rate was 4.6 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent last month.

A $600,000 loan with a 4.6 per cent interest rate would cost $1554 a fortnight over 25 years, compared to $1416 at 3.7 per cent.

Corelogic estimated that a buyer with a $800,000 mortgage on a 30-year term whose interest rate increased from 2.59 per cent to 6 per cent (which it noted was not in current forecasts) would have to find an extra $1597 in payments a month.

“Even a new borrower with a ‘lesser’ mortgage, say $500,000, will need to find another $246 to $388 a month ($2952 to $4656 a year) in repayments if rates move up to 3.5 per cent or 4 per cent.”

McLeod picked a maximum 5 per cent. A home loan “war” in Britain has led banks there to offer five-year loans at less than 1 per cent interest.

John Bolton, founder of mortgage broking firm Squirrel, expected to see heat come out of interest rate increases before long.

He said it was common to see rates spike when people started to worry. The demand for fixes outpaced the rate at which banks were able to secure funding.

“This is what we normally see – initially you see rates go up really fast as all of the borrowers rush out to fix, because there’s just not the investor demand for it.”

He said, with about 80 per cent of the country’s home loans on fixed rates, and most on short terms, that meant there was a “massive amount” of maturing fixed rates.

“So you can imagine you get all these people on one-year fixed rates freaking out about rates trying to fix for three years, rates spike up really fast. My message to borrowers is just not to panic about it. The massive increase in rates will settle down.

“The spike in wholesale interest rates is largely driven by massive amount of consumers rushing out to fix. That will settle down. It’s just that immediate panic, ‘I’ve got to fix for as long as I can because rates are going up’. People will settle down, the panic disappears and rates will normalise.”