What's a meme stock, and should you invest in one?

Most New Zealanders probably wouldn’t have known exactly what GameStop​ was until this year.

But something weird happened in January. Its share price lifted from US$15 in December to almost US$350.

The video game retailer hadn’t discovered a new way to combat the internet rivals who were fighting it to the death – and had looked to be winning. It hadn’t delivered any major profit announcement.

What had happened was that a group of Reddit users banded together to try to force the share price up, putting the squeeze on hedge funds who had shorted the stock, essentially betting that it would drop.

READ MORE:

* Women and Investing: The three biggest myths that hold us back

* Monday thoughts: 10,000 per cent return from 'joke' cryptocurrency

* Monday thoughts: What’s up with GameStop, Meridian and My Food Bag?



GameStop might have been the most high-profile but it isn’t the only “meme stock” – AMC, Blackberry and Bed Bath & Beyond have all crashed through share price records thanks to the efforts of Redditors.

If you’re thinking about trying to ride the wave of a meme stock, there are a few things you should know.

First, what actually is a meme stock, anyway?

Normally, shares in a company increase in value because something changes for the business.

Maybe it gets a new boss, or a new product, or sales are booming.

With meme stocks, the value isn’t driven by any business fundamentals. The stock has just caught the attention of a group of people with money they want to chuck at it. Those people are usually connecting via social media.

John Minchillo/AP GameStop shares surged simply because Redditors wanted them to.

Lately, targets have been stocks in which fund managers have a lot of short positions (those “bets against” mentioned earlier). Forcing the price up hurts anyone with a short position.

Financial coach Hannah McQueen​ says part of the appeal of meme stocks is that it’s a bit “underground”.

“Because conversations are happening on Reddit instead of among suited investment brokers, it feels like you’re banding together to be part of a movement pushing a stock up and sticking it to the short-sellers, rather than being at the whims of the market. There’s also a touch of sticking up for the little guy, as well as a bit of regular old FOMO - when a stock like GameStop rallies 1750 per cent over two weeks, or Dogecoin​ goes up 12,000 per cent - it can be hard to resist the temptation to get a piece of the action.”

It’s not all one way

McQueen warns that the fact there’s no good reason for the share price rise means there’s also no good reason why it should stay there.

“Sure, you could make lots of money, but you could also lose lots of money – there is no rational explanation underpinning the surge, the valuation is not based on equity, revenue, profit, assets or anything else. Which basically makes it a gamble, not an investment. So how do you know when to sell? Our psychology usually means we buy in after it’s boomed, and then panic and sell it when it falls – which isn’t how you make money on the share market.”

While GameStop might sound like a cute story of a group of Davids battling financial market Goliaths, there were people burnt along the way. While the share price spiked enormously quickly and those who owned stock at the right time would have made a windfall, it also fell quickly – from US$325 on January 29 to US$50 on February 9.

People who put money in thinking it was going to shoot up further in late January would have had a shock. Prices did recover but never quite to that initial height and have tapered off again now, although only to about US$150. (That is still pretty remarkable if you consider that the fundamentals that created last year’s US$15 share price really haven’t changed much.)

Research by Openmarkets Group analysed 12 meme stocks and found that every one dropped in value from the time they became a meme stock – on average by 16 per cent after one month and 34 per cent after three months.

If an investor had managed to buy them all one month before they became memes, they would have doubled their money by the middle of this year – but if you decided to buy ASX-listed 88 Energy at its peak in March, you could have lost 70 per cent of your investment within a matter of weeks.

Supplied Kristen Lunman: Maybe you’re better to let the hype pass you by.

Think about what you’re investing

Most people riding meme stocks aren’t doing it to set themselves up for retirement.

If you’re investing a little bit of money to enjoy the thrill of a meme stock win, and don’t really care whether you lose it, that’s probably fine.

“The general rule of thumb is if you don’t have a clear investment strategy (designed for you, your goals, timeframes and risk tolerances), then you should only invest what you can afford to lose, and that number looks different to everyone,” McQueen says.

“Many people don’t have a good grasp of what they could afford to lose – so it pays to establish what your risk profile is. That includes your timeframe (when do you need the money), your risk appetite or stomach for risk (at what level of investment would you lose sleep if the market tanked?), your capacity for risk (what risk can your situation actually absorb) and your required risk (what level of risk do you have to accept to chase the returns you’re after). Plenty of people just start with $20, $50 or $100 – basically, an amount small enough that any upside is a bonus and any downside is not a disaster.”

Another option

It might be less exciting, but Kristen Lunman​ of investment platform Hatch suggests you’re better off to let the meme stock hype go by and opt instead for “boring investing” – buying businesses you believe have the opportunity to grow significantly, and investing over a longer term.

“Investing in its simplest form is you’re backing a business that has good prospects to grow, it’s not about jumping on what everyone else is doing. You’re investing in a business and businesses need time to grow. You don’t need to overcomplicate this, lazy or boring investing should be championed.

“Keep things simple, rather than hype. Is GameStop a business you believe is going be around in 10 years, do you believe in the fundamentals of the video retail chain? No. Let the hype go by. Get back to basics of what investing is.”

She says she hates the idea that people should only invest what they can afford to lose. “Are you prepared to lose your KiwiSaver? No. It would be a shame to have another generation think of it as get rich quick and be burned by it.”

McQueen agrees a more strategic approach will make you better off long-term.

“People put far too much store in taking bets on stocks and not enough on making efficiency gains in their own spending, or putting together a well thought-out, long-term strategy to grow wealth. That said, if you have money you can afford to lose, and you want to learn about the market or just want to have a play with meme stocks – go for it. But if you’re going with either/or I’d pick the strategy every time.”