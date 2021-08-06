Customer adds $500 to $2000 truck shop bill after being approached on street

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A truck shop has agreed not to approach a customer again, after pulling up alongside him when he was walking home, and selling him $500 of items.

The man’s financial mentor complained to Financial Services Complaints Ltd, an external disputes resolution service that handles complaints when the financial services provider is unable to come to a resolution with the customer.

FSCL was told that the truck shop driver recognised the man and pulled up next to him while he was walking.

He ended up buying $500 of items, taking his balance to about $2000.

FSCL does not identify complainants nor the provider they complain about.

The customer was struggling with money and went to a financial mentor for assistance, who noticed the recent purchases and complained.

The mentor said the man had a mental health diagnosis that made it hard for him to say no. While he could afford weekly repayments of about $25, it would take years to pay off the account at the high interest rate charged and it was unethical that the man had been approached and “pressured” to purchase.

The mobile trader denied pressure and said it was unaware of the mental health issue.

FSCL noted that lenders have increased obligations when a borrower is vulnerable and unlikely to comprehend the nature of the transaction.

Jan Mika/123RF The financial mentor said the customer would be paying the debt for a long time because of high interest rates.

But FSCL said the recorded conversation between the customer and the truck shops’ customer contact team, in which he agreed to increase his payments to pay for the extra purchases, showed he had an understanding of what he was agreeing to.

He asked about other items he wanted to purchase. FSCL said because he had shopped with the provider before, he would have understood how it worked.

“We explained to the financial mentor that we didn’t see any problems with the transaction because [the customer] didn’t meet the definition of a ‘vulnerable borrower’ in this particular transaction and affordability was not an issue.

“We explained to the financial mentor that, because FSCL is not a regulator, we could not investigate or make decisions about the ethics or manner of mobile trading.

“We also acknowledged to the financial mentor that while it can take a long time for borrowers to repay high interest loans, again, without being a regulator, we could not investigate the structure of high interest lending. In lending complaints, our role is determine whether a lender has complied with their responsible lending obligations and satisfied itself that the lending and repayments are affordable for a borrower, which we thought the mobile trader had in this case.”

The complaint was discontinued and the man’s debt was refinanced with an interest-free loan from another lender. The trade agreed not to approach the customer for future sales.

From October 1, lenders and mobile traders will need to be certified by the Commerce Commission.