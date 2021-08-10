Mortgage rates will rise more quickly than expected – ASB

What does the official cash rate mean?

Mortgage interest rates are likely to rise more quickly than earlier forecast, ASB economists say.

The bank has released its latest home loan report, which predicts more increases in mortgage rates over the rest of the year. Rates have lifted over recent months from their lowest levels on record.

ASB economists said every Reserve Bank meeting for the rest of this year should be considered “live” for official cash rate (OCR) increases.

ASB expects the OCR to hit a peak of 1.5 per cent by late next year, which would take home loan rates up to two percentage points higher than they are now.

“Some influences on bank funding costs continue to keep short-term borrowing rates extremely low, an example being ASB using the Reserve Bank’s Funding for Lending Programme for the ASB Back My Build variable rate.

READ MORE:

* Borrowers must prepare for higher mortgage rates, ASB says

* ASB warns rising home loan rates could 'suck $3 billion a year' from households

* Mortgage rates 'as low as they will go': What's the best strategy?



“But the improving economy and rising long-term interest rates here and abroad are strong opposing upward forces on the mortgage rate outlook. The longer terms have lifted several times this year, and the shorter terms are now under upward pressure.”

The bank economists said fixing for cheaper shorter terms and then rolling them over had been a good strategy in recent years.

One-year rates are 2.55 per cent at most of the main banks, through to 3.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent for three years.

But this approach was undermined by the prospect of a swift lift in the OCR and mortgage rates, they said.

123rf You’ll have to pay more for your mortgage in future, ASB economists say.

“Fixing for some of the longer terms provides interest rate certainty for the next few years at a slightly higher cost than the cheapest rates. For those who want this longer-term interest rate certainty now, the cost of fixing for two to five years is still very low compared to the past 20 years.”

Delayed rule changes requiring banks to hold more capital would put pressure on rates, too, ASB said.

“The Reserve Bank plans to phase in higher capital requirements for banks gradually over the coming years, and that will lead to increases in bank funding costs and, in turn, mortgages.

“In sum, we think it is prudent for borrowers carrying debt for longer than the next couple of years to budget on mortgage interest rates being significantly higher than they are now. Lenders will likely do budget calculations for loan eligibility using interest rates that are noticeably higher than the current rates on offer – that is, over 6 per cent.”

But ASB said home loan rates would remain lower than the average of the past 20 years for the next decade.

“And borrowers can lock in incredibly low longer-term interest rates (between 2.95 per cent and 3.99 per cent at the time of writing) if interest rate certainty over a longer period is of the utmost importance.

“It’s always the case that mortgage rates could dip lower, due to anything from Reserve Bank actions through to renewed threats to the economic outlook. But right now the risks appear skewed in the other direction, and that’s behind our forecasts of higher mortgage rates over the coming months. We suggest all borrowers pick a strategy that suits personal budgets (including a tolerance for changing interest rates) and needs for flexibility, as well as the goal of minimising interest rate costs.”