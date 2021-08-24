ANZ reverses home loan interest rate increases

This could be a ‘limited window’ to get in before rates start rising again, an economist says.

ANZ has reversed some of the home loan changes it made earlier in the month.

The bank has announced it is cutting its one-year, 18 month and two-year interest rates by between 0.10 per cent and 0.14 per cent.

Longer-term rates remain unchanged.

On August 17, ANZ increased most of its rates. It was days before the Reserve Bank was expected to increase the official cash rate(OCR) – either by 20 basis points or 50.

But then a community outbreak of the delta strain of Covid was discovered and the bank postponed its increase.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said 90-day bill rates had dropped by almost 30 basis points since Covid-19 was rediscovered in the community. Ten-year government bonds are about 15 points lower.

“Those indicators of lower wholesale rates look like they’re being repeated in terms of banks’ funding costs,” he said.

“Although ANZ got a bit ahead of themselves by lifting rates before the Reserve Bank announcement occurred, I’d suggest this is a relatively limited window for borrowers to lock in lower fixed rates than they might otherwise have had access to by now.

“It’s a pretty sure bet that interest rates will track upwards from here, possibly even before the Reserve Bank’s next meeting on October 6 – I’d expect wholesale rates to start climbing again once it becomes more clear that daily case numbers are falling and our lockdown has got this Delta outbreak under control.”

It is still widely expected that the Reserve Bank will proceed with increases to the official cash rate in the near future.

Kiwibank economists said it would take an extended lockdown to avoid an OCR increase in October.

“A lockdown of two to four weeks would most likely be seen as economically manageable. An extended, Australian-type, lockdown would definitely test the Reserve Bank’s resolve to hike from October. We hope the lockdown is short, and we hope we're in a position for the Reserve Bank to remove stimulus.”