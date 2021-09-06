Romance scam victim complains after bank fails to refund lost $23,000

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A woman who lost $23,000 in a romance scam said her bank should have stopped her because she used the reference “UN funds” when she made the payments.

The woman complained to the Banking Ombudsman scheme, which published a case note on her complaint in August. It does not identify complainants nor the banks they complain about.

She made payments to the scammer over a month. When she discovered she had been deceived, after making the last payment, she asked the bank to retrieve the money. It was only able to recall $3000.

She complained to the ombudsman that the bank should have been alerted by the reference “UN funds” on the payments and known that the money was not going to the United Nations.

The ombudsman’s office said banks should act on red flags that indicated a customer could be being scammed, but had no general obligation to monitor accounts to stop them sending money to scammers.

“We checked for any such warning signs but found none.

“[She] made all payments herself online to a NZ TransferWise account, from where the funds were sent overseas. No bank staff were involved in the payments. In our view, nothing about the payments themselves would have alerted the bank to the fact she was being scammed.

“We also checked her phone calls to the bank during the month in question and found nothing to suggest she was being scammed.”

The Banking Ombudsman scheme said the bank was not responsible for the payments.

Complaints about banks were up 6 per cent in the year to June 30 compared to the previous 12 months but the number of cases that could not be resolved and turned into disputes the scheme had to mediate was down 3 per cent.

ANZ made up 21.5 per cent of the ombudsman scheme’s cases, with 30.2 per cent of the market share. Of its disputes, none were resolved solely in the customer’s favour. Twelve were a result for both parties, 22 for the bank and six outside jurisdiction.

BNZ had 11 disputes, of which six were a result for the bank.

Kiwibank was the source of 10 per cent of cases, with 4.4 per cent market share. The bank was involved in 23 disputes and the result was in its favour in six. Another seven were a result for the customers and eight a result for both parties. Two were outside jurisdiction.

The scheme required banks to deliver $894,000 in compensation to customers over the year. Just under 25 per cent of compensation awards were for more than $10,000.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said she attributed the rise in complaints to a greater willingness by customers to seek help when they had problems with their bank.

“We encourage customers to speak up, ask questions and make complaints. It’s inevitable that things will sometimes go wrong. What matters is how problems are put right.”

Sladden said the scheme’s early resolution service had helped reduce the number of disputes. It resolved 96 per cent of complaints within a matter of days.

123rf People are still being caught out regularly by scams, the Banking Ombudsman says.

“The key is to nip problems in the bud early. When people have problems, they need to be heard and responded to as quickly as possible.

In total, 3149 people made complaints to the scheme over the year, while a further 1524 made inquiries and 140 escalated their complaints to disputes.

Sladden said unclear or inadequate communication was at the root of many of the complaints.

The most common complaints were about bank accounts and lending, followed by payment methods, bank cards and investments.

The closure of branches and phasing-out of cheques had also prompted complaints.

There was a “steady stream” of complaints from people who lost money to scams or fraud.

“We urge people to be extra careful online and contact their bank immediately if they think they’ve been scammed.

“In general, we consider whether banks have treated customers fairly, communicated clearly and acted with reasonable care.”

In another case, a woman who lived alone in a retirement village was caught out by a phone scammer who said he was from her telco.

He convinced her to download remote access software and give him personal information.

The next day, on his instructions, she went to her bank, withdrew $3500 and sent it overseas.

The scammer had told her the government would refund the money. While she was at the bank, he logged into her internet banking and made a payment of $12,500 to an overseas bank account.

When she returned home, she found her computer on and her bank balance showed money had been withdrawn.

When the scammer called and she protested about the $12,500 withdrawal, the scammer repeated that the government would refund the money, adding that, if the bank called to check on the transaction, she should say she had approved it.

The woman realised she had been scammed, but she was afraid that if she didn’t comply with the scammer’s request, he might retaliate, because he had her address and personal information and knew she lived alone. When the bank rang to check if the transaction should proceed, she confirmed it should and the transaction was processed.

She later rang the bank to explain what had happened and to ask it to retrieve her money, but the bank found the funds were gone. The bank explained that it was not responsible for her loss because she had approved the payment when it queried her. It offered a $250 goodwill payment but she was not satisfied.

The ombudsman scheme found the woman had authorised the withdrawal and transaction.

“[She] argued she should not be responsible for the $12,500 withdrawal because she had been afraid and felt under duress when the bank called for confirmation of the transfer. However, the fact a person authorises a transaction while under duress has no relevance unless a bank is aware of the duress. [She] accepted the bank was unaware of this fact.”

She withdrew her complaint.