It's time to stop accepting zero returns from savings accounts

OPINION: Last week, I had an email from a MoneyHub user who believed he had earned about 70 cents over five months from a balance of $5000 in his savings account.

He happily supplied the statement, and after analysing it, I found that although it seemed confusing at first, the calculation appeared to be correct. When you take the rate of 0.05 per cent interest a year and apply it to $5000 for five months, and then deduct tax, you are left with approximately 70 cents interest.

Even though interest rates are low, advertising a savings account that pays 0.05 per cent as “no fuss” does seem wrong. I also take issue with the term “rapid save” to describe an account paying 0.15 per cent.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Big banks are profiting on our acceptance of near-nil deposit rates.

Banks have been dynamic by lowering KiwiSaver fees, with Westpac and BNZ, making their offering more competitive. So why the low interest rates for savings?

Both Heartland and Rabobank offer savings accounts that pay as much as 20 times the interest rate of some big banks’ interest rates. Kiwibank’s notice saver, which does lock up your money for a period of time, continues to offer above-market interest rates.

Big banks are profiting on our acceptance of near-nil deposit rates. I fear that many of us have (collectively) billions of dollars sitting in “savings” accounts, but they’re only earning a few cents for every $1000 sitting there. A cursory look at some of the big bank savings accounts options include:

ASB’s FastSaver – (0.05 per cent per annum on all balances)

Westpac’s Simple Saver (0.05 per cent on all balances)

BNZ’s Rapid Save (0.15 per cent on all balances)

ANZ Serious Saver (0.05 per cent standard, plus 0.15 per cent premium interest)

Putting that $1000 in ASB or Westpac for one year will earn you about 4 cents a month (before tax). This seems wrong when the accounts are named “saver”. Maybe the idea is that you keep the money separate from your day-to-day account, but the interest rates certainly aren’t “rapid” or “fast” even in today’s record low OCR environment.

The MoneyHub guide to the best savings accounts lists options that pay significantly more than any big bank and is worth considering.

Thanks to this MoneyHub user, I’m now alerted to the many savings accounts that hold thousands of dollars and distribute cents.

Challenger banks such as Heartland, Kiwibank, The Co-operative Bank and Rabobank tend to be far more generous. I would argue that savings accounts branded “fast”, “rapid”, “simple”, or “serious” do not offer the hard-working New Zealand saver a fair deal.

Are you a serious saver being rewarded with cents? Take action.

If you have a savings account, the best thing to do right now is to ask yourself if you need the money in the next few months. If you don’t, have a look at the interest rate you’re currently getting and consider what your other options could be.

It may well be that you are in one of these 0.05 per cent a year-type accounts. With inflation hovering around 2 per cent, it brings me no joy to say that holding your money in a savings account is going backwards. For example, leaving $10,000 earning 0.05 per cent for one year loses you around $200 every year in real terms.

The interest you’ll earn from that account will be about 30 cents a month after tax. Comparing your options is the only way to find the best solution for your needs.

But don’t rush into alternative investments without proper consideration.

Compound interest is the 'magic' of your savings and investments earning on the interest they have earned. It's a powerful way in which money saved or invested grows in value faster and faster, the longer people leave it invested.

Low interest rates on uncompetitive savings accounts are, relative to shares and funds, low-risk. For example, you may see shares go up and want to invest, but a 10 per cent fall that triggers you to sell puts all your money at risk. To be clear, the sharemarket, corporate bonds and funds all have different risk profiles compared to savings accounts.

Given the low interest rates, I am surprised that we’ve not seen a flurry of finance companies come out and offer “secured debentures”, as was the case before the GFC. While a lot of investor money was lost, accepting barely more than zero interest on savings (when you can get 0.50 per cent) seems to be a slow way to lose money.

Please don’t be one of the many who accept a few cents every month for your savings.

Christopher Walsh is the founder of financial resource website MoneyHub.co.nz and currently has savings in an account paying 0.5 per cent a year.