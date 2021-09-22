Interest rates rise: Some borrowers will see interest cost double

Home loan interest rates continue to rise, with two further increases announced by Kiwibank.

It said it would lift its one-year special rate from 2.65 per cent to 2.95 per cent. Last week, it shifted it from 2.49 per cent to 2.65 per cent.

It would also increase its two-year special from 2.89 per cent to 3.15 per cent.

Standard rates would increase from 3.5 per cent to 3.8 per cent for one year and 3.74 per cent to 4 per cent for two years.

Other banks have also shifted their rates higher recently but currently lag Kiwibank on one-year rates – ASB, Westpac and BNZ are advertising a one-year rate of 2.85 per cent, while ANZ is offering 2.6 per cent.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said people had become used to interest rates “with a 2 in front of them and we are forecasting that to rise to a 4”.

He said many borrowers would not have seen rates increase before.

“But the older generation will look back at these rates and almost laugh. They’re not high and they’re not going to very high levels, either.”

If a borrower refixed from about 2 per cent to an eventual high of about 4 per cent, their interest cost would double.

Supplied Kiwibank has lifted short-term interest rates.

But Kerr said, while that would hurt some people, they should have had their applications assessed at an interest rate of about 6 per cent, so the increase was manageable.

“Interest rates go up for good reasons, the economy is going well, wages are rising, the labour market is tight and there’s inflation out there. You’d rather see a situation where rates are rising rather than being ratcheted down.”

Kiwibank’s two-year rate is behind ASB, Westpac and BNZ’s 3.25 per cent but dearer than ANZ’s 2.99 per cent.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said rates were back to where they were before lockdowns began.

“Banks are trying to take away the emergency lows in interest rates. The Reserve Bank will be relatively comfortable with that because it doesn’t want to change policy rates and send the wrong signal.”

Other banks were likely to follow Kiwibank, he said.

A $500,000 mortgage on 2.65 per cent over 25 years would cost $2281 a month.

If that increased to 2.95 per cent, it would cost $2358. At 4 per cent, it would be $2639.