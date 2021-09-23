Mortgage hurdle gets higher for first-home buyers

The Reserve Bank has confirmed it will go ahead with plans to increase loan-to-value restrictions on owner-occupied home loans, but has delayed the implementation by a month.

The bank has been consulting on its proposal to reduce the amount of new lending banks can do to borrowers with small deposits.

From November 1, banks will only be able to lend 10 per cent of new loans, instead of the current 20 per cent, to owner-occupiers with deposits of less than 20 per cent.

Investors already face a tighter restriction – banks can only lend 5 per cent of new loans to investor borrowers with less than 40 per cent deposit or equity.

In its consultation document on the proposed changes, the bank said it was concerned at the speed of house price increases. At 30 per cent price growth in the year to July, prices were rising at a faster rate than seen at the peak of the previous two housing cycles.

“We launched our consultation earlier this month after observing that despite previous adjustments to LVR restrictions, house prices remained unsustainable and the risks of a housing market correction had continued to rise, increasing risks to economic and financial stability. Restricting high-risk lending will help prevent these problems getting worse,” said deputy governor and general manager for financial stability Geoff Bascand.

The Reserve Bank said submissions from the industry had been supportive of its proposal, but feedback from the public was more mixed.

Some people who made submissions were worried about the “disproportionate” impact the rule change would have on first-home buyers.

“It was noted that many first-home buyers borrow at an LVR of greater than 80 per cent and many are also borrow in the 75 per cent to 80 per cent LVR bucket," the Reserve Bank’s summary of submissions said.

“Therefore, a high proportion of first-home buyers would be impacted by either option. There is concern that the LVR would further ‘tilt’ the playing field away from first-home buyers.

“We acknowledged in the consultation document that first-home buyers would likely be the most impacted by this change. However, this is an unavoidable consequence of addressing the financial stability risks we are currently seeing in the market. We note that under the new settings, banks will still be able to make up to 10 pe rcent of new lending to owner-occupiers at high-LVRs, and the majority of this will be to first-home buyers.”

People who qualify for the Kainga Ora First Home Loans and those building new properties will be exempt.

Stuff First-home buyers will be most affected by the change.

The Reserve Bank said its primary concern was the financial stability risk that arose when there was a strong run-up in house prices alongside an increase in high-risk lending, “particularly when the house price rises are out of line with fundamental drivers”.

It had been intended that the new rules would take effect on October 1 but that had been delayed until November 1.

“This is due to the shorter than usual timeline for this consultation combined with the disruptions from heightened Covid-19 alert levels to customers and banks in managing or completing purchases associated with existing preapprovals,” the Reserve Bank said.

“The combined effects of the short timeline and Covid-19 restrictions would make it more difficult for banks to meet the new LVR restrictions if imposed on October 1, risking a sharper than intended slowdown in lending and more abrupt impacts on approved borrowers.

“Historically, we have given banks around three months from announcing a proposed LVR change to implementation, in order to give banks a chance to prepare their loan pipeline.”