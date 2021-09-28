Debt collectors 'bombard with messages', call borrowers at work: Report

Debt collectors are hounding borrowers with calls up to six times a day, emails and visits to their workplace and home, new research says.

The report, by Victoria University senior lecturer Victoria Stace and Liz Gordon, of Pukeko Research, in partnership with budgeting network FinCap, examines debt collection from the perspective of financial mentors.

One mentor told the researchers: “I currently have a client who is feeling harassed as one agency is calling her place of work (rather than her cell phone) to try and make contact with her. She feels that this is potentially a threat to her employment and is impacting on her mental wellbeing.”

Another said a client had set up an $80-a-week payment and had not missed any.

READ MORE:

* Banks' pledge $5 million to support budget mentors

* Unfair terms and conditions still a problem for consumers

* Debt collector 'hounding' borrower over $2700 credit card debt



“Then all of a sudden, he was starting to get phone calls from the debt collector asking him to increase his payments, asking him if he had assets he could sell to pay faster and they were harassing him at work, even though he had said to them he worked during the day, can you please not ring me during working hours. Initially, they had said yes, then they started ringing him five or 10 times a day.”

The report said participants noted debt collectors took approaches that were “deliberately distressing and highly unsuccessful. Bombarding clients, frightening them or making constant unachievable demands do not, in the end, do much to see debt repaid.”

Stace said there was no law in New Zealand that targeted debt collectors’ conduct, not any formal industry self-regulation. She said there was “definitely a lot of room for improvement” in the way that debt collection was carried out.

There should be some industry guidelines covering what was and was not acceptable, she said, things like how many times a day a collector could call, whether they could go to a person’s workplace and whether they could be contacted day or night.

Stace said those rules could be issued by an organisation such as the Commerce Commission that would set out a clear view of what was acceptable.

123RF FinCap chief executive Ruth Smithers said people facing hardship should not be up against unfair debt collection which made matters much worse.

“Australia doesn’t have the same sort of issues, largely because they have industry guidelines. That’s an obvious model to follow, in particular because some debt collectors working in New Zealand, in particular debt purchasers, are based in Australia. Some of the businesses are already abiding by the Australian guidelines. It would just make sense for them to have to comply with similar guidelines here.”

Some debt collectors were using computer programs to send multiple messages, which the report said could be difficult to stop.

“Constant messaging caused enormous anxiety but there was little evidence that it facilitated payment. The most common response to this tactic reported by mentors was that debtors would stop answering their phones, making it difficult for mentors (and collectors) to contact them.

“The aim of these calls appeared to be to force debtors into agreeing to payment plans, whether they could uphold these or not. The calls on occasion included threats of court action and other forms of bullying. There were reports of debt collectors knocking on debtors’ doors demanding payment, using ‘foot in the door’ techniques and refusing to leave until documents were signed. People felt intimidated and this was worse if there were young children in the house.”

FinCap chief executive Ruth Smithers said people facing hardship should not be up against unfair debt collection practices.

"We need changes to the Fair Trading Act that lead to robust regulatory oversight, clear industry guidelines and effective protections for people looking to get back on their feet, when in debt."

One financial mentor told the researchers that a client’s debt was getting bigger faster than she could repay because of fees.

“Let’s say she was supposed to pay $100, she could only pay $50, so even though she was paying in every week, she was being charged $75 for not having made the agreed charge. So even though she was still making contribution, she was being charged more than the contribution in fees and penalties.”

Some of the most problematic debt was unpaid power bills. Buy-now-pay-later debts were an increasing concern.

Smithers said her organisation also wanted action on attachment orders, which can be used to take money that is owed directly from a person’s benefit or pay.

Stace said these were common and could be of concern. “The beneficiary can end up with not enough to live on.”

She said people could go back to court to argue the amount but that required knowledge and confidence.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said measures aimed at improving transparency about lenders’ and debt collectors’ disclosure obligations had been included in wider consumer credit reforms.

“These include introducing responsible advertising standards for lenders, and new disclosure requirements for lenders and debt collectors.”