Borrower gets $6500 refund for unaffordable car loan

A lender that inaccurately assessed how much a woman would need to pay for her food and other household expenses has been told to refund her $6500.

The woman borrowed $12,550 in 2018 to buy a car, on a loan with a weekly repayment of $120.

When she struggled to make the repayments, she had to borrow money from her family and friends to feed and clothe her three children.

She was worried that if she fell behind on the loan, the lender would repossess her car, which would mean she could not take her kids to school.

The woman, who was a solo mother, went to see a financial mentor, who discovered she had $100 more going out than coming in each week.

The mentor asked the lender how it could have decided she could manage the loan, and was told it was affordable and there was no issue because the borrower had always made her repayments.

The mentor complained to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), an external disputes resolution provider.

FSCL does not identify people who complain, nor the financial institutions they complain about.

The mentor said the lender had underestimated the borrower’s living costs and she could only repay the loan by sacrificing other expenses.

The mentor had allowed $220 a week in her budget for food and other household expenses while the lender had set aside $170.

FSCL asked both to explain their calculations. The mentor referred to the Statistics New Zealand Home Economics Survey and the Otago University School of Nutrition’s calculation.

The lender relied on the Statistics New Zealand Home Economics Survey and said this survey showed that an adult with three children, living in the woman’s region, with the same income, would spend $260 a week on food. The lender then explained that it discounted the $260 by 65 per cent to reflect the fact that she earned 65 per cent of the national average income, and calculated her food allowance as $170 a week.

“While we agree that those on higher incomes will likely spend more on food, it was our view that the Statistics New Zealand data had already taken this into consideration and that the lender had made a mistake when they applied the further 65 per cent discount,” said FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor.

“Using the undiscounted amount from the Statistics New Zealand data, [the borrower] could be expected to spend $260 a week on food and household expenses, more than both her financial mentor and the lender calculated.”

FSCL found that the lender had made a mistake when calculating whether the woman could afford the loan and had breached its responsible lending obligations by failing to satisfy itself she could repay the loan without suffering substantial hardship. The lender was required to refund all the interest and charges added to the loan as the remedy for the breach, amounting to about $6500.

Once the interest and fees were refunded, her outstanding loan balance was fully repaid, and she received a refund of about $500.

Taylor said it would become even more important that affordability was assessed correctly when changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act take effect in December. These include minimum standards for lenders’ assessment of the affordability of loans.

“Lenders will have to be even more careful around their affordability asse4ssmens and making sure they have the correct information,” she said.

An error could lead to a breach of the act.

In another case, a man borrowed $12,000 to buy a car but almost immediately fell behind on his payments.

It was discovered the lender had included a disability allowance in his income when assessing the loan, without considering the corresponding expenses it was meant to cover.

He was also refunded fees and interest.