Bank fair to borrower who couldn't get loan approval in time for auction, ombudsman says

A borrower who applied for a home loan three days before an auction and did not receive the money in time to bid on the house he wanted has had his complaint about his bank rejected.

The man did not have all the information required for the bank to process his application, and instead asked if it could give him conditional approval so he could take part in the auction, anyway.

The bank refused and the would-be borrower complained to the Banking Ombudsman.

The ombudsman scheme rejected his complaint, saying the bank had responded in a fair and reasonable way.

READ MORE:

* Sneaky lenders sign up family as 'co-borrowers' to dodge guarantor laws

* Lender writes off loan after young borrower's friend dies in horror crash

* Ombudsman overturns bank decision not to compensate customer for $30k loss



“We noted that the staff member handling the application had, in fact, worked through a public holiday to try to get further information, and also warned him at the outset that the bank would not be able to process his application within the timeframe he was trying to work to.”

But Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said it was a reminder to borrowers that the process of applying for a loan could take longer once changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act come into force on December 1.

These require banks to take extra steps to ensure that borrowers can repay loans. Lenders may require more information to assess whether loans are affordable, including recent and reliable evidence of income, debts and expenses. This also applies to small loans, changes to existing loans, or credit limit increases.

Stuff The bank responded to the home loan application fairly, even though the borrower missed out on the auction, the Banking Ombudsman says.

Lenders will need to collect more information about borrowers than they would have had to previously, and check that is correct.

“These changes may also mean that some lending, which was previously approved, will no longer be approved. This may be because of the more detailed expense information you need to provide, which provides a clearer picture of whether you can easily repay the loan, or new requirements to ensure reasonable surpluses or buffers when checking affordability,” Sladden said.

“We welcome the changes, which will help protect consumers from unaffordable debt.

“The new requirements will help to ensure all lenders do a comprehensive job of understanding their customers’ circumstances before approving a loan.”

Sladden expected to receive complaints and inquiries about the changes, which was often the case when bank obligations change. “There can be a fine balance between customer protection and convenience,” she said. “Lending applications will be more comprehensive and are likely to take longer, so we encourage you to plan ahead.”

“Last-minute lending approvals are even less likely to get through. If you’re house-hunting, get in early and find out from the bank what you need to do to prepare. The changes may mean that some lending, which was previously approved, will no longer be approved.”

She said borrowers should allow time, be patient and prepare for what would be needed.

Mortgage broker Bruce Patten said he had been working to pre-empt the changes with clients.

“The banks’ turnaround times have been five to 10 working days, depending on the lender, for some time, so we give the customers plenty of warning on turnaround times. The main problem is making sure clients advise of all their situation, and facilities. It's when something comes up that we don't know about that delays their approval, because they go to the back of the queue with the bank.

“A lot of banks are now doing a pre-screening check and if they pick up something missing, they give the client three days to provide it and they hold their position in the queue which helps speed things up.”