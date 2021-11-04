Kiwis spend $1.6m a day on credit card costs: here's how to get out

Stuff Business Editor Susan Edmunds joins Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash to talk about how the small business sector is coping.

OPINION: The Reserve Bank has some fascinating data on credit card spending and balances, and it's alarming to see just how much New Zealanders pay each year in credit card interest.

In 2021, the average monthly balance that is rolled over and charged interest is around $3.3 billion.

What's worse is that banks charge an average interest rate of around 18 per cent a year - at a time where they offer you 0.05 per cent for a "fast" or "rapid" savings account - meaning the interest charged is up to 360 times as high as the interest paid to savers.

What does all this mean? Well, in no uncertain terms, New Zealanders are spending around $600 million a year on credit card interest repayments.

Keith Srakocic/AP Quite often people are in financial trouble just because they have a credit card they probably shouldn't.

This works out to be a staggering $1.6m a day, or $19 a second. This is a serious money grab for the small population of New Zealanders who don't clear their credit card balances each month.

And the problem is, despite a positive trend during the first lockdown in April 2020, there's still a lot of debt sitting around.

I honestly believe that if you're paying 18 per cent (per annum) on credit card interest month after month, you can't afford a credit card, and you're being ripped off.

Card issuers and banks make a lot of money from long-term interest revenue, the interest charged is a payday Dracula that comes night after night.

So, if you don't sort out repayments, you'll be siphoned for years.

Credit card interest costs is a long-term pain

All too often, I hear of sad stories, people with $5000 balances paying 25.99 per cent and unable to clear the debt, even though they make regular repayments.

Add in people with $10,000 credit card debts who see no way out, and people on long-term finance and the sum is a lot of costly debt. While all of this can be avoided by "good financial management", the biggest reason people get into trouble is because they have a credit card when they probably shouldn't.

Supplied Christopher Walsh is the founder of MoneyHub.

There is a way out of big credit card debts:

There's no need to live like a miser and miss out on life - a few quick fixes will divert your wages from banks into your pocket. Here are some tips:

Look at a balance transfer: you can get 0 per cent for six to 24 months and pay everything off if you have the motivation. However, you'll need to pay off the balance routinely and commit to doing that. You should also destroy the old card so you don’t incur in further debt.

Reduce your credit card limit: there's no point in having $5000 or $10,000 limits if you know you couldn't pay it off. You're tempting fate. Adjust downwards, start with a low limit and only increase it when you’re sure you can cover the repayments.

Avoid long-term finance deals: the problem is if you don't make the repayments during the free period (which are loudly promoted), you're stuck with a hefty bill at the end. Instead, be boring - buy second hand, use Trade Me or Facebook Marketplace. You'll thank me later and your Instagram followers (and total strangers) won't notice.

Start a savings account: a reasonable $30 a week into a dedicated savings account gives you a nest egg to tackle sudden expenses. This avoids getting a credit card in the future to pay for big-ticket items.

You have the power

I'm on a crusade to tell people about the dangers of credit cards. New Zealand doesn't need all this debt generating crazy revenue for the fat cats.

Credit cards are perfectly suitable and beneficial for people who pay off the balances, but many don't, hence the lifelong misery.

So, if you can't afford nice things because you're paying $2000 a month on credit card interest (easy to do with a $10,000 balance), it's time to take action.

Christopher Walsh is the founder of MoneyHub and doesn’t have a personal credit card.