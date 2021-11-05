Mortgage rates rising: What's the best fixing strategy?

Working out the best mortgage rate strategy is no longer as straightforward as it was even six months ago, economists say.

Banks continue to increase mortgage rates at a pace that has been described as surprisingly fast.

Westpac this week lifted its special rates by up to 30 basis points, taking its three-year special to 4.49 per cent. BNZ lifted its three-year rate to 4.39 per cent.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said, while fixing for one year and then rolling on to another one-year term had traditionally been the cheapest way to manage a home loan, there were now more considerations for borrowers.

“Fixing for the lowest-cost shorter terms and subsequently rolling fixed-term mortgages has been a good strategy. However, this approach could be undermined by the prospect of a swift lift in the OCR and mortgage rates over the year ahead, and for those running this strategy, the prospect of higher future rates should be budgeted for.

“Fixing for some of the longer terms provides interest rate certainty for the next few years, but at a higher cost than the cheaper short-term rates. For those who want this longer-term interest rate certainty now, the cost of fixing for two to five years is still very low compared to the past twenty years.”

ASB now expects the official cash rate (OCR) to rise to a peak of 2 per cent, from 0.5 per cent at present. That meant most home loan fixed rates would settle in the 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, he said.

“The implication of that is we will see rates getting much higher than they are now,” Tuffley said. He said longer-term rates had already increased by up to two percentage points so far this year.

“You have to think more about risk and reward – how much is it worth to you to take out some insurance against rates going even higher? At the moment based on all the calculations we do it still does appear rolling relatively shorter terms generally will stay pay off but [interest rates] could increase even more rapidly.”

He said home loan rates should still settle around “historically low” levels.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said predicting interest rates was an “inexact science”.

But, he said, starting with a 3.3 per cent one-year rate and a 3.9 per cent two-year rate, the one-year rate would have to reach 4.5 per cent in November next year for it to be worth fixing for two years now.

Kiernan said that 4.5 per cent one-year rate would require an official cash rate of 2.25 per cent.

“Assuming the Reserve Bank lifts the OCR to 0.75 per cent at the next review, it would need to increase the OCR at six of the seven reviews next year. Given that there were several forecasts of a 2 per cent OCR before Wednesday’s labour market data came out, the certainty offered by the two-year rate should be closely considered by people whose mortgage is coming up for refixing.”

The low unemployment rate is adding to labour market pressure, which could fuel inflation that is already beyond the Reserve Bank’s comfort zone.