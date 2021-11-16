Kiwibank withdraws low-deposit home loan preapprovals

Kiwibank says it needs to make the change to stay on the right side of LVR rules.

Kiwbank is warning borrowers with existing preapprovals may find they cannot borrow as much money as they expect.

It has sent a note to mortgage brokers saying it cannot accept any preapproval applications over 80 per cent of the purchase price of a property, except those that are exempt from the Reserve Bank’s loan-to-value (LVR) rules, such as new builds.

Since November 1, banks have only been able to lend 10 per cent of their new lending to owner-occupiers wanting to borrow more than 80 per cent of a house’s value. Investors face a stricter requirement.

Kiwibank said it would accept deals for preapprovals for auctions and tenders where the bank had already accepted a specific property, so long as the bid or offer was made or accepted before last Friday evening.

“Existing approved preapprovals where there has been no specific property as part of the approval will now be limited to a maximum of 80 per cent LVR. We will provide you with a list of these customers to confirm if the application will need to be cancelled. If you sent in a sale and purchase agreement after 5pm Friday November 12 we will not be able to proceed with that approval or property where more than 80 per cent lending is applied.”

Mortgage brokers said, while a number of banks were not offering preapprovals for people who were not already bank customer, the Kiwibank move to change existing preapprovals was different.

“Kiwibank is withdrawing preapprovals – that’s unprecedented. It hasn’t been seen since ASB back during the GFC cancelled about $1 billion of preapprovals,” said Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten.

“This thing from Kiwibank to cancel preapprovals is quite unique … we’ve not been told any reason why and it’s kind of out of the blue.”

Kiwibank says it is the first bank to issue bank cards made out of recycled materials. The cards will be made in high-tech factories in Auckland and Australia.

A spokeswoman for Kiwibank said it was sympathetic to the challenges first-home buyers faced but it needed to stop accepting pre-approval applications over 80 per cent LVR for the time being in order to meet the Reserve Bank’s rules.

“We are still accepting deals for existing conditional pre-approvals for auction or tender so long as the successful offer was made and accepted prior to 5pm, November 12.

“Beyond that date there is very restricted availability for existing conditional pre-approvals across the market from all lenders that do not meet the minimum deposit requirements. Because this is a change, we are proactively contacting our customers in this situation and they will need to work with their adviser to determine what options are available to their specific situation.”

Patten said his brother, also a broker, had three clients preapproved over 80 per cent who might be unable to use those approvals.

His colleague Megin Wilton said she had been left scrambling to find another option for clients who had made an offer on their first home.

They had the offer accepted, and sent the deal to Kiwibank last week but the bank had asked for more information. Then on Monday it said it would not proceed because the application was at over 80 per cent.

She said the client had already spent money on building reports and lawyer’s fees. “There are really limited options.

“It’s really unfair to release an email saying that they’re going to do this when they have already issued a conditional approval.”

She was later told that Kiwibank would honour the preapproval because the buyers had sent the required information before the cutoff.

Patten said other banks were being cautious about preapprovals because of the volume of applications coming through. BNZ’s move to restrict lending to borrowers wanting loans more than six times their incomes had pushed some lending to other banks, he said. “The other banks are all copping the loans that fall outside the BNZ’s criteria and there are a lot of new to bank applications.

“Almost none of the banks are doing preapprovals at the moment over 80 per cent they’re only doing contract deals. That’s simply because it’s so hard for them to manage their pipeline when they‘ve only got 10 per cent. We saw this last time, once one bank was full everyone moved to another bank and filled them up.”

Glen McLeod, of Edge Mortgages, agreed banks were focusing on live deals and trying to look after their own customers.

New lending rules, which mean banks have to put more scrutiny on borrowers’ ability to afford a loan, were adding to the process, he said. “It’s meant the queues have got longer because they have to go through everything.,”