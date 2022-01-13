Fears of interest rate hikes trigger homeowners to lock in longer-term rates

Fears of interest rate hikes have fuelled a surge in home loan borrowers opting for longer-term fixed rates.

ASB said there had been an increase in borrowers opting for three- to five-year fixed terms for their home loans and roughly a fifth of customers now had at least part of their mortgage at these longer-term rates, twice the rate of the year before.

A spokeswoman for the bank said customers were seeking certainty on future interest payments at a time when the Reserve Bank had signalled more increases to the official cash rate (OCR), which would have a knock-on effect on interest rates.

At the moment, the big four banks are offering one-year rates of about 3.65 per cent, and three-year rates of 4.69 per cent. That means locking in a 25-year loan of $500,000 for three years costs about $130 more a fortnight on a three-year rate than a one-year option.

READ MORE:

* Looking back on the property market in 2021

* Why are deposit rates so low when home loan rates are rising so fast?

* Homeowners underestimating scale of home loan rate rises to come



Kiwis historically prefer one or two-year fixed rates, but a monthly survey of mortgage brokers conducted by economist Tony Alexander suggested plummeting interest in shorter-term fixed rates among borrowers.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent economist Tony Alexander says homeowners know interest rates are likely to go up with inflation so high.

Among the survey questions to brokers was what time period most customers preferred.

”There was a big change in July, basically. That’s when things shifted almost completely away from one-year [terms],” Alexander said.

Alexander said with annual inflation at 4.9 per cent, people knew interest rate hikes were coming, so home loan borrowers were trying to protect themselves.

He predicted one-year fixed mortgages rates would increase 1-1.5 per cent in the coming year-and-a-half.

Alexander’s survey results show in November 2020 the number of customers opting for short-term rates hit a high-point, with 97 per cent of advisers saying clients were choosing the one-year or shorter fixed term rates.

February began a rapid reversal to the point where, in July last year, only 5 per cent of advisers said their customers preferred one-year rates. By August, none of the respondents said one-year fixed was their clients’ preference.

In the same period, the number of advisers saying clients were opting for the three-year fixed rates jumped from only 5 per cent to 78 per cent in November, before preferences became almost evenly split between two and three-year periods.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Homeowners are opting increasingly for longer-term home loan periods as rates hikes seem increasingly likely.

Alexander said he had advised borrowers a year ago to lock in a five-year fixed rate at 2.99 per cent, but very few people listened.

”I imagine the country is full of people who wish they had fixed five years at 2.99 per cent now,” he said.

Reserve Bank data also shows the amount of borrowing at longer-term rates has increased. The amount borrowed by owner-occupiers with over two years before repricing almost quadrupled from $9.2 billion in November 2020 to more than $36b in November last year.

An ANZ spokeswoman told Stuff the bank had also seen a continued increase in fixed mortgages with around 90 per cent of home loan balances now on fixed rather than floating rates.

However, the majority of customers still prefer the bank’s one or two-year fixed rate term.

ANZ’s economists said it was likely that a one-year rate could prove the best option. They said interest rate rises from here were likely to be more moderate and while rates would probably be higher in a year’s time, they might not be high enough to make it worth paying the extra for a two-year rate now.

ASB economist Chris Tennent-Brown said, assuming his forecast that the OCR would peak at 2 per cent was correct, one-year rates would not get as high as five-year rates already were.