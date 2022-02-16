Salvation Army: It is a housing catastrophe, not a crisis

New Zealand needs to stop talking about a housing crisis and accept the situation is catastrophic, the Salvation Army says.

Its social policy and parliamentary unit has released its latest state of the nation report.

It found that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was being felt keenly by the most vulnerable parts of the New Zealand population.

Many were struggling with the rising cost of food, rent and house prices. The report said the housing situation was now “more than a crisis, it is a catastrophe”.

“The report is about painting a picture of the realities whānau are facing,” said Ian Hutson, director of the unit.

“We aim to shine a light on the issues that affect the people most in need so that we as a nation can make the necessary changes to improve the wellbeing of the most vulnerable and make society better for everyone.”

Hutson said a lot of families were “already living on the edge” when Covid-19 hit. “The pandemic not only pushed some of them over the edge but also increased the vulnerability of others, pulling them closer to desperation.”

The number of households on benefits had increased and although government financial assistance had increased, the pandemic and rising living costs were a concern for vulnerable children, the report said.

“Unemployment has hit record lows, and core welfare benefits and the minimum wage have increased. By contrast, marginalised groups including younger people and Māori continue to struggle to find employment and numbers on the Jobseeker welfare benefit are still well above pre-Covid-19 levels. Inflationary pressure on living costs and continued Covid-19 uncertainty add to pressures on the most vulnerable.”

Analyst Ronji Tanielu said people could be becoming desensitised to talk of a housing crisis.

“We want to elevate the discussion to we think it is getting to catastrophic levels. We need to get a bit more urgency.

“What we are trying to focus on is the sharper end of the continuum, those on the social housing register, in emergency housing and transitional housing. We think it is catastrophic across the whole continuum but especially for those at the sharper end.”

The report noted that while supply of housing was increasing overall, the Salvation Army wanted to see more affordable public housing. The wait list of 25,000 applicants for social housing was a major concern.

Tanielu said that when there were problems throughout the housing market, it created a bottleneck that affected the lowest-income families.

“There are record consent numbers across the country and in Auckland but we need to question, are we building enough warm, safe, affordable social housing out of that for those in the sharper end of the housing continuum?”

People were staying for 20 weeks or more in transitional housing arrangements that were meant to be for 12 weeks, he said, because they could not move on.

“We as the Salvation Army are unable to move those families using our services from that sharper end into longer-term secure housing. If there is not enough supply for us at that end, and then you add all the other pressure for middle New Zealanders, prospective home buyers and renters, it adds more stress and pressure on those at the sharper end.

“We need more housing and need it in the right areas to meet the actual needs of those locals in those areas. The affordability question is huge. Shouldn’t the aim of our country be to move people along the continuum … to move from a temporary rental into secure housing? If we are not moving people along the continuum, it does create a bottleneck. If renters aren’t moving into home ownership because they can’t afford it, it squeezes things along the whole continuum.”

Rent had increased significantly in many parts of the country that had traditionally been more affordable, the report noted. In Kaikohe, rents were up 77 per cent compared with 10 years ago. In Fordlands, Rotorua, they were up 146 per cent. In Cannons Creek North, Wellington, rents had doubled and Trentham North was up 88 per cent.

Over five years, the traditional lower-income areas had rent increases of between 0.4 per cent and 35 per cent.

Tanielu said housing issues were vital to solve. “Housing is pivotal to other social issues. If we can’t get warm, safe, affordable housing for Kiwis, it is going to impact on other social issues we are seeing now and going to see more of as the Covid tail drags on.”