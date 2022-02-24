Hiking interest rates in a falling housing market: 'That's a pretty big deal'

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr gives a chilly warning about negative equity in comments made during his OCR announcement.

It will be house price falls rather than borrowers’ ability to service their home loans that limits increases in the official cash rate, ANZ’s chief economist says.

The Reserve Bank lifted the OCR to 1 per cent on Wednesday and increased its expectation of how high interest rates will need to climb over the coming years.

It now expects the OCR to peak at about 3.4 per cent by late 2024 to tackle inflation. It had previously expected it to reach only 2.6 per cent.

Governor Adrian Orr acknowledged the housing market was already softening and the committee thought higher interest rates were “consistent with house prices becoming more sustainable”.

“The committee acknowledged that some recent, more highly-leveraged borrowers may be financially stretched in a higher interest rate environment.”

Orr said there would be “small pockets” of New Zealanders, particularly those who had taken on large levels of debt recently, who could be in a position where they needed to manage negative equity – owing more than their properties are worth – “for some time”.

In November’s financial stability report, the Reserve Bank said it estimated that less than 10 per cent of borrowers would be in negative equity if prices fell 30 per cent.

But in a briefing to the Minister of Finance, the Reserve Bank noted that if mortgage rates were to rise to 5 per cent, close to a fifth of recent first-home buyers would face some serviceability stress.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Adrian Orr will know that some people will struggle with rising interest rates, Sharon Zollner says.

Last time the OCR was at 3.25 per cent, in June 2015, borrowers were taking out two-year fixed terms of just over 5.6 per cent.

“At 6 per cent, this would rise to close to 50 percent. Investors, and to a lesser extent existing owner-occupiers, would also face serviceability stress at these levels”.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said, under the Reserve Bank’s predicted scenarios of a house price drop of 5.4 pert cent, pockets of negative equity would be limited. People who borrowed heavily for properties such as apartments might be more exposed, she said.

But she said the experience of the past two years had shown how hard it was to accurately forecast house price movements and it was possible to imagine a situation where more people were in negative equity.

“The housing market is in full retreat at the moment.”

She said it was very unusual for the Reserve Bank to forecast steady hikes of interest rates in a falling housing market. “That’s a pretty big deal.”

There was a clear message from the Reserve Bank on Wednesday that it wanted retail rates to be higher, even though house prices were falling, she said.

With inflation up, it had to “kick the economy while it’s down” to get it back under control.

She said while first-home buyers would be most exposed, particularly in centres where they were taking on large mortgages, they were only a “tiny” part of the housing market.

“From a financial stability and monetary policy perspective you need to look at consumers as a whole.

“Even if the OCR went to 5 per cent, we still wouldn’t have debt servicing costs taking up anything like the proportion of income they did in 2007.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sharon Zollner says households will face a dual crunch from higher loan repayments and unexpectedly high inflation.

She said it would not be borrowers’ ability to repay their mortgages that limited how high the cash rate went.

“If we are forecasting a 5 per cent OCR, we’d be forecasting house price falls considerably larger than 7 per cent [currently forecast by ANZ]. The wealth impact on consumers would be pretty marked.

“We would be looking at quite a hard landing in the housing market before we’re looking at debt servicing becoming unmanageable for a very large number of borrowers. That’s not to say it wouldn’t hurt.”

She said banks had tested borrowers’ ability to pay higher interest rates when they applied for loans. If the OCR got to 3 per cent, retail interest rates would be “nudging up” against the lowest point of serviceability tests over recent years, she said.

“The other thing to consider is no one was expecting 6 per cent inflation to make a rather large dent in households’ real income.”

Wages would take a while to catch up and in the meantime households’ incomes would be going backwards, in real terms, “at a rate of knots”.

“That makes debt servicing more difficult because your spare cash is disappearing on buying tomatoes and cheese or petrol.”

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten agreed those who would struggle most would be people who had purchased in the last 18 months and had their mortgage repayments set at the minimum.

But he said many people who had been in the market for a while were still making the same payments as when interest rates were 6 per cent or 7 per cent.

“Anyone that has been on a higher interest rate and keep the payments the same will be absolutely fine.”

He said those who were worried could consider restructuring their loans and increasing the term, or moving to interest-only for a period.

ANZ on Thursday increased its floating home loan rate by 25 basis points.