Here's what the Ukraine invasion could mean for your household finances

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have financial implications for New Zealand households, economists are warning.

Sharemarkets have been volatile over the past week, as tensions grew, and oil prices spiked.

Here’s what we may be able to expect in New Zealand.

Petrol prices

One of the most obvious effects will be on the price we pay for petrol. New Zealand’s average price for 91 was $2.68 a litre on Friday, a 28-day change of 8.53 per cent, according to price monitoring app Gaspy.

Russia is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of crude oil and there are concerns that global sanctions against it could drive up the price further.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said global oil prices had already risen by almost 40 per cent since the end of November as the prospect of a Russian invasion became more likely.

“In an environment where global demand for oil has been relatively strong and Opec has been struggling to increase supply at the rates we might have hoped for, sanctions on Russia imply a reduction in the supply of oil and gas available for Western economies and must create further upward pressure on oil prices.”

Murat Ungor, a senior lecturer in the University of Otago’s economics department, said an increase of 15 per cent in transport costs in the December quarter was mainly due to a 30 per cent rise in the cost of petrol.

“There will be significant increases when the March 2021 quarter prices indices will be announced... It is just a matter of time how much and how long will prices be elevated. Oil prices are already nearing $US100 a barrel, we can easily speculate that oil prices will increase to at least $US125 a barrel if the tensions continue.

“Natural gas, commodity prices are going to be high for a considerable future. Surging oil prices raise costs for everyone, and that depresses economic activity. ⁠The biggest burden would fall on lower-income families, since they spend a larger percentage of their household budget on gasoline.”

At the same time, global unrest tends to be bad for the New Zealand dollar, so we will have less buying power with which to purchase the more expensive fuel.

“It’ll be a bit of a double-whammy, with oil prices increasing and it costing us more to import it,” said Rosie Collins, an economist at Sense Partners.

Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said petrol prices affected households’ inflation expectations more than their weight in the CPI would justify. “That reflects that they’re a very large, very visible price and for many households they are a necessity, there’s no substitute.”

The Reserve Bank is worried about what households think of inflation a lot more than normal at the moment, because of the likelihood that it could lead to higher wage demands.

She said if 91 petrol went to $3.50 a litre that would push CPI over 7 per cent. “The Reserve Bank will be a bit nervous about it. There’s so little room for error.”

Wider inflation

When fuel costs more, it can push up the cost of business in a range of other industries, and the invasion may add other inflation pressures, too.

“Even without the Russian invasion, we are looking at the inflationary pressures from transport costs and the broader labour market and seeing mounting evidence that inflation will remain well outside the Reserve Bank’s target band throughout 2022. Putin’s actions and their effect on fuel prices make it even less likely that the Reserve Bank will get inflation back under control within the next 12-18 months,” Kiernan said.

Ungor said there would be more uncertainty over food prices, too.

“Disruptions in supply chains will also increase. We already have very high shipping costs.

“Import shipping prices will increase further and these increases will be passed on to the shoulders of producers and consumers. Both producer and consumer price indices will increase.

“Europe is going to be affected directly as Russia provides Europe with much of its fuel and New Zealand will be affected indirectly. Global inflation will increase.

“In addition, the increase in international grain prices will be a constraint on global milk supply and has the potential to add further upward pressure to dairy prices.”

Collins said it would remove any remaining hopes of inflation being a transitory Covid-related experience.

She said the price of wheat and corn oil from Russia and Ukraine would increase.

“Between Russia and Ukraine they supply about 30 per cent of wheat and barley and almost half of our sunflower oil products, that will flow into meat production prices.

“It will be Covid-related supply disruption as well as war-driven inflation. Expensive times ahead.”

Interest rates

All these inflationary pressures won’t please the Reserve Bank, which was already worried about the rate at which prices are increasing, and the prospect of a wage-price spiral in a tight labour market.

Zollner said the central bank would not be able to look through any temporary factors like it normally would, because its concerns about the current situation in New Zealand were too strong.

Ungor said it was possible that the Reserve Bank could consider a 50 basis point hike to the cash rate in April or May, if the Ukraine situation deteriorated.

“This depends on the additional inflation pressures due to the high oil, gas, commodity prices as well as the prices increases due to the disruptions in global supply chains. The NZ dollar dropping will add to inflationary pressures in New Zealand, pressure on interest rates will increase. Export values will grow but inputs being mainly imported will rise sharply negating some of the increase.”

Zollner said in the medium term it would also highlight rising geopolitical risks, which would put an end to some of the globalisation that had helped to keep prices very low in recent times.

“People are rethinking supply chains in terms of geopolitical risk and the logistics of shipping which turned out to be more fragile than appreciated. If firms start manufacturing more closer to home, holding more stocks, all those things increase costs. It speaks to the end of an era where inflation was bizarrely low no matter how much money you printed or how low you cut interest rates. I think that’s done.”

BNZ chief economist Paul Conway agreed it was another example of geopolitical risk pushing globalisation backwards.

“Globalisation has been a deflationary force for the last two or three decades. We are entering a world where inflation is much more of a thing than we have grown used to in the last few decades.”

House prices

House prices were already softening and the Reserve Bank has acknowledged its attempts to battle inflation will add momentum to that,

Corelogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said the Ukraine invasion was another “net negative” factor for the housing market.

“To be fair, a reduction in global trade volumes/prices could be on the cards, which would tend to dampen our economy and possibly limit the ultimate peak for the OCR. In uncertain times, we can also sometimes see a push towards ‘safe/physical’ assets, such as gold and property.

“But on balance, as I say, it probably all adds up to a another headwind for property.”

KiwiSaver and investing in shares

Sharemarkets aren’t fond of uncertainty. NZ share prices dropped sharply on Thursday afternoon before recovering to close down 3 per cent.

If you are a KiwISaver member, or own a portfolio of shares, you may be watching this with concern. Your KiwiSaver balance may move around more than you are used to.

As we saw the last time there was disruption of this kind on the markets, back in March 2020, a lot of investors find these drops quite uncomfortable and can be tempted to shift to less volatile investments – basically, selling their shares and moving to safer assets. (In KiwiSaver you do this by moving from growth to conservative or balanced funds)

The major problem with doing this in a crisis is that if you are selling when prices are down, you have already lost money on the shares and selling them just locks that loss in. As we saw two years ago, things can recover quickly – and continue to grow. Those who moved miss out on the recover and then face buying back in when the prices are higher again.

Consider how long you’re investing for. If it’s at least a few years, you are probably best to stick it out and wait for the recovery. If you need the money next week, you probably shouldn’t have been invested in growth assets anyway.