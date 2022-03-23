Households' costs will jump $150 a week this year, ASB says

The Finance Minister Grant Robertson said any party in power would've made the same spending decisions.

ASB says households will spend an extra $150 per week, on average, on their living costs this year as rising costs put pressure on.

Economist Mark Smith said cost increases were escalating and becoming increasingly widespread. In aggregate, household costs were expected to increase 7 per cent this year, or $15 billion.

He predicts inflation will remain elevated, at about 6 per cent through 2022.

Increases in household costs were more pronounced in essentials like food, fuel and shelter, than in luxury spending, he said.

READ MORE:

* Four in 10 people have less than $1000 saved in case of need, ASB says

* Investors might pay 30 per cent less for properties after deductibility changes, says ASB economist

* Rents up again as limited stock puts pressure on



“Further volatility lies ahead, but we expect consumer prices to continue to ratchet higher, with debt servicing costs sharply increasing. Both will place household budgets under pressure.”

He said the impact would be uneven. Rising interest rates would mean more pressure on highly indebted households. Households have, on average, $170,000 in mortgage debt per dwelling but that load is not evenly spread. Two-thirds of homes are owner-occupied and about half of those have a mortgage.

“Some households could have bigger cost increases, particularly those with large debt they need to refinance. Some could see less, if they don’t have a mortgage or they might be a smaller household size.”

He said there were four things households could do in response. The first was to try to get more income, which would be difficult for many – although some would be able to negotiate a pay rise in a tight labour market.

123RF Borrowers can expect to spend more money on home loan interest.

Some could draw down savings. Households now have $25b more in deposits than they did in 2019 but that was unlikely to be evenly spread, he said.

Another way to deal with the crunch would be to cut down discretionary spending.

“Consumer spending is unlikely to be as robust or as resilient as it was in 2021. Discretionary spending could be significantly cut back.”

The fourth way to tackle the issue would be to cut spending on essentials such as food and transport costs. People would look for cheaper substitutes for in their supermarket shopping, he said.

He said while households had been doing relatively well through the pandemic so far, costs were now soaring and many would see their balance sheets falling, particularly as house price increases stalled.

“For most households, we don’t expect household disposable income growth to increase by as much as the cost of living. With a shrinking savings buffer, difficult choices and potential trade-offs lie ahead. Households will either have to dig into their saving, sell assets, increase their borrowing or cut back on spending. Discretionary (i.e. non-essential) spending is likely to be the first in the firing line and consumers will also look to economise spending on the essentials. We suspect the penny is starting to drop now.”

Her said households should aim to “knuckle down a bit more” and focus on what was essential. “There’s no real good news at the moment.”

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said families would have difficult choices to make.

“Things are going to get particularly tough for young families who had to take on large mortgage debt just to get their feet on the property ladder.”

She said the cost-of-living pressure was a good reason for the Government to consider adjusting tax brackets for inflation. “Bracket creep” now means that even people earning nearly the minimum wage have some of their income taxed at the middle tax rate.