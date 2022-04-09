Your money questions answered: What do I do about my revolving credit?

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher.

I’ve had part of my home loan set up as a revolving credit for the past couple of years. There’s a $50,000 line of credit there that I’m aiming to pay back as fast as I can, with all my income going in each month. I pay my credit card off from that account when it’s due but otherwise try to leave my money sitting in there to reduce my interest cost. My problem is that I haven’t been paying it down as fast as I wanted to – there’s still $30,000 owing on the account, and now my floating interest rate has increased and the interest cost each month is becoming more expensive. What should I do?

This is actually a pretty common problem. You set up your revolving credit with the best intentions but have found the amount you owe isn’t as easy to get rid of as you might have hoped.

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten says you should take heart – you’re doing really well.

“The fact they have paid off $20,000 so far is really good, it may not be as much as they hoped but it shows they do have the ability to pay it down.”

He said with $30,000 left owing, even an increase of one or two percentage points wouldn’t make a huge amount of difference to the interest you pay.

“If it was, say, $150,000, I would be saying to fix it, but given the amount involved I would suggest they keep doing what they are doing and it will keep coming down. Because their income is sitting against the loan each month it will reduce the interest cost.

“The only other option would be to fix, say, $20,000 for 12 months and reduce the debt owing to $10,000 to reduce the interest, but I don't see that being necessary to be honest.”

So keep plugging away at it! But if your circumstances have changed and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to keep repaying at the same rate you have been, you could talk to your lender about fixing the loan with set repayments and a lower rate.

You don’t have to fix the $30,000 over 30 years. You could ask the bank to set it up as a five-year loan, maybe fixed for a year or two.