BNZ, ANZ, ASB move to raise interest rates after official cash rate hike

What does the official cash rate mean?

BNZ and ANZ have both moved to lift home loan interest rates after the Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate (OCR) to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

BNZ’s floating rate will increase from 5.15 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

ASB lifted its variable rate from 4.85 per cent to 5.35 per cent and its Orbit home loan from 4.95 per cent to 5.45 per cent.

ANZ increased its variable and fixed rates.

It passed on the full 50 basis point OCR increase to its floating interest rate and flexible home loan interest rate, which will increase to 5.54 per cent and 5.65 per cent, respectively.

ANZ's two-year fixed rate will lift 40 basis points to 5.25 per cent.

ANZ managing director for personal banking Ben Kelleher said the OCR was only one of a number of factors, including wholesale interest rates, that determined bank lending rates.

“The global economic response to Covid-19 and geo-political issues, like the war in Ukraine, are driving inflation to levels not experienced in decades.

“Alongside the OCR move today, we have seen significant increases in wholesale interest rates in recent weeks. This also has an impact on our fixed interest rates for home loans,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rising interest rates put pressure on house prices.

“For people who haven’t experienced rising interest rates it can be daunting, particularly homeowners who are rolling off low fixed rates when floating and fixed rates are now higher.”

He said people who were worried should talk to their bank.

He said mainstream banks would assess home loan affordability at higher interest rates than were being charged, which took into account the prospect of rates rising during the term of the loan.

But, he said, with rising inflation impacting other costs, it was important people were focused on their finances.

“People need to consider their own financial wellbeing, including what is important to them, and how comfortably they can meet their current and future financial commitments.”

ANZ is lifting term deposits by between five basis points and 25.

Rising interest rates are likely to put further pressure on softening house prices.

The Reserve Bank said falling house prices were a sign house prices were moving towards “a more sustainable level”.

“Home building intentions remain at record levels, which will assist this adjustment.”