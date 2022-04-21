Govt asks: How should $3b Working for Families scheme change?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says action will be taken on Working for Families this term.

The Ministry of Social Development and Inland Revenue are asking for input on how the Working for Families scheme could be improved.

The scheme, which distributes money to about 58% of families with children, is under review.

In consultation documents, the ministry and IR said the Government wanted to focus on supporting low-income working families while maintaining support for beneficiary families, focus support on the lowest-income families rather than providing more general support, make sure families are better off when working more hours and help with the costs for people in work.

123RF Some critics say that it’s unfair the in-work tax credit is only available when people work sufficient hours.

The scheme is made up of a family tax credit of $127.73 a week for the eldest child and $104.08 for other children, paid to 280,100 families, the in-work tax credit of $72.50 a week, best start tax credit of $65.15 a week for the first year of a child’s life and the minimum family tax credit, an additional top-up for low-income working families to make sure they earn at least $632 a week.

The Government spent $2.858 billion on Working for Families tax credits in the 2019-2020 financial year.

The scheme has been criticised for creating very high marginal tax rates for people at the threshold for abatement of Working for Families credits.

Once families earn $42,700 a year, their Working for Families payments are now “abated” at a rate of 27 cents for every extra dollar earned, up from 25% previously.

A one-earner family with an income of $48,000 a year would have an effective marginal tax rate on anything else they earned of 57%. If they also had a student loan to repay, it would hit 69%.

Anti-poverty advocates, such as University of Auckland associate professor Susan St John, have called for the in-work tax credit to be paid to all families. This is currently available only when people are in paid work.

She said the credit, which is only paid to 188,500 families, was most needed by the lowest-income children.

Stuff-co-nz “It’s affecting families really badly,” Susan St John, Child Poverty Action Group spokeswoman and economics associate professor at University of Auckland, said.

“The deficiencies of WFF are a big factor cumulative family distress and child poverty. Since 2007 the worst-off families have been denied in the vicinity of $7 billion - no wonder family debt is so high and foodbanks and charities are overstretched”

She said the scheme should be renamed so that it was centred on the needs of children.

The Government said it was “committed to better support for New Zealanders and must also balance that with careful economic management.”

“We want to hear how we can better use that investment in Working for Families as a starting point for options for change.”

“How can Working for Families better support low-income working families? Families with changing hours, shift-work, or part-time hours? Family and whānau make-up and care arrangements (for example shared care of children)?”

St John said the payments and threshold needed to be indexed to wages annually, in a similar way to how NZ Super was adjusted.

“It must be renamed and rethought to put children’s needs not paid work at the centre -- at $3b per annum it is a vital lifeline for families. It is past time to get this right–we have largely got it right for older people with NZ Super, why not do well for children, too?”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story referred to a work hours requirement for the in-work tax credit, which has since been removed. Updated April 21, 9.55am.