Debt-to-income ratios 'unlikely to stop buyers in short term'

New debt-to-income (DTI) ratios are unlikely to stop first-home buyers from entering the property market any time soon, commentators say.

The Reserve Bank indicated this week that the rules, which limit how much people can borrow to a certain multiple of their annual income, were at least a year away.

The restrictions are used in other markets around the world, such as Britain, where borrowers must have a loan no bigger than 4.5 times their income.

The Reserve Bank has previously suggested it could cap the amount borrowers could spend on a home to seven times their gross incomes. Some banks already impose their own limits.

supplied People have borrowed bigger loans compared to their incomes as interest rates fell.

Its most recent financial stability report showed about 8% of first-home buyers were borrowing with a DTI over six and loan-to-value ratio (LVR) over 80%, and more than 20% had a DTI over six and LVR over 70%.

Deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said the central bank planned to have a framework for DTI controls in place by late this year, “so that restrictions could be introduced by mid-2023 if required”.

The Reserve Bank had previously said it expected banks to be ready to implement regulated DTI limits by no later than at the end of this year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Senior equity analyst Michael Kenealy on whether New Zealand's housing market is the canary in the coalmine for international investors.

The bank noted that borrowers’ DTI ratios had increased as falling interest rates made it cheaper to service debt, which could put some in a risky situation.

“This is potentially leading to an accumulation of longer-term servicing vulnerabilities.”

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said, given where house prices were expected to be in a year, it was unlikely to be an environment in which people were rushing to take on risky lending anyway and the immediate impact of the new rules would be muted.

“It’s clear now we are in the down part of the cycle, although you never can rule out a second wind in the property market every wind is blowing the other way at the moment.”

That meant there was time for the Reserve Bank to get the settings right before the next upswing in which they would be most relevant, she said.

Loan-to-value restrictions were reducing risky borrowing in the same way the bank sought to with DTIs. The impact of their removal in 2020 showed how the rules, and low interest rates, influenced the market, she said.

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten, from Loan Market, said the extent of the impact of the new rules would depend on what limit was settled on.

“I see ASB have lifted their DTI from six to seven now, because they were out of the market.”

He said it seemed unlikely the rules would be introduced while interest rates were rising.

“This is because it will be less likely to be needed with the rising rates. They only brought it up again because rates were so low and it meant people were able to borrow significantly more. Its just something they will leave in their tool kit for the next time, in my opinion.”