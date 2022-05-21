The Panel: Where is your KiwiSaver money, and why?

Charlotte Fielding is a writer who lives in Wellington with her son and dog. She moved into a house bus to save money on rent.

What sort of fund are you in for KiwiSaver and how did you choose your provider? Have you been worried by market movements?

When KiwiSaver first began I was working my first proper office job and someone came in to talk to us about it at work. I signed up with my employer’s recommended provider, because I didn’t feel like I knew (or cared) enough about it to do my own research. It seemed like a sensible scheme and I was happy to sign up. My son's father and I have also signed our son up for KiwiSaver and we pay into it every month on his behalf.

READ MORE:

* Should you switch your KiwiSaver from growth to conservative?

* Beware the negative 46 per cent KiwiSaver return

* Covid panic switches cost young KiwiSavers



I had no problem with my initial provider but a few years later I decided to change to the provider I bank with anyway to streamline my accounts and have easier access to keep track of my KiwiSaver.

1 NEWS International Women's Day on March 8 prompted more introspection over pay gaps.

I’m in a balanced fund because I was prepared to take some risk for higher growth, but I didn’t want to risk everything. I have been a little concerned about market movements, because although I would love to just pay into KiwiSaver for decades and then use it in retirement, in reality I hope to use it much sooner than that to help buy my first home within the next couple of years.

My KiwiSaver has been pretty stagnant for some months now, which makes it feel a bit pointless to be paying into it every payday. I understand the long-term benefits but because I want to use it sooner, the short-term movements could have an impact on my ability to afford a property.

Stuff Penny Ehrhardt

Penny Ehrhardt juggles being self-employed with completing her post-graduate studies. She lives on the Kāpiti Coast with her son.

What sort of fund are you in for KiwiSaver and how did you choose your provider? Have you been worried by market movements?

Kiwisaver was set up for me as an employee. Now I am self-employed it is harder to remember and prioritise adding to it. There have been years when I put nothing in. But when I checked the balance last year, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I had managed to save more than I’d thought. I am in a growth fund. While that has more risk than a conservative or balanced fund, the performance over time is usually better. I have a higher tolerance for risk than some people, especially some women. Given that all investments have an element of risk, I am comfortable with slightly more uncertainty for the likelihood of greater reward.

I care about the ethics of my KiwiSaver fund – I am not keen on investing in weapons, the fossil fuel industry, or companies associated with violations of human rights. The fund manager I am with, Kiwi Wealth, announced that its is excluding DGL after CEO Simon Henry’s public statements about Nadia Lim raised a red flag, which led to the identification of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. I think they were right to do so.

Supplied Te Kahukura Boynton.

Te Kahukura Boynton is founder of Māori Millionaire. She is a second-year law student at the University of Waikato.

What sort of fund are you in for KiwiSaver and how did you choose your provider? Have you been worried by market movements?

I am in a low risk fund for my Kiwi Saver. Low risk generally means lower return and high risk generally means higher return. I intend on withdrawing my funds from Kiwi Saver in less than five years in order to purchase my first home. This is why I have my KiwiSaver in a low risk fund. My KiwiSaver is with Koura, which is an ethical, sustainable and personalised KiwiSaver scheme.

I recently made the switch to Koura because this independence to make my own decisions was really important for me in the current climate with wars, invasions, and other social issues occurring. I did not want to be (consciously or not) participating in investing in companies or economies of countries which I am not in support of. Ethical investing is really important to me hence the change of KiwiSaver providers. I believe that a mix and balance of values and returns is possible with a little bit of research.

Market movements are definitely not out of the ordinary. A bear market has been predicted and this isn't the first time this has happened. Financial crises are regular occurrences within economies and are nothing to be concerned about. Maintaining an open mind about the current situation, doing your research and thinking critically will allow you to be realistic about the situation. In reality, this has happened before where the S&P500 or other funds which mirror the best performing companies decrease in value, week on week. The 2008 crash saw similar characteristics in the market. The thing which investors must remember is that despite the media raising concerns about the plummeting markets, is that the stock market has never had a crash it did not recover from. A market's history is no prediction of the future performance of the market; however, it can tell us what patterns we can expect. So, I am not worried about the current market movements. Just like any motivational speaker would say, "this too shall pass".