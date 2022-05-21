Squeezed middle: Economist says people without kids, not on minimum wage, under new pressure

The “squeezed middle” has become a keyword for politicians as the cost of living increases.

The Government announced this week it would give a $350 “middle class living cost” payment to people earning up to $70,000 who would not normally get the Winter Energy Payment.

CTU economist Craig Renney said that payment had been clearly aimed at people in the middle of the income bracket who might be feeling serious inflation pressures for the first time.

“What we are seeing for the first time in a long time is inflation moving up the income brackets.”

He said the poorest 20% of households had been facing inflation running at a higher rate than that affecting the richest 20%, for a long time.

“What we are seeing now is it rising up the ranks so everyone is feeling it. That’s coming through increased mortgage interest, petrol prices, rent.”

He said people without children had largely been left out of Government efforts to boost incomes lately.

“Much of the Government’s welfare reform has focused on families, because the Government has a mandate around child poverty. Households with children’s ability to make cutbacks is much diminished.”

He said that meant people without children had not seen the same welfare benefits, their wages might not have lifted a lot – 38% of people did not get a pay rise last year – and might feel more of a squeeze.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A minimum wage worker with no student loan and two kids would get $970 a week.

Mechanisms such as the living wage and minimum wage protected people at the lower end of the income scale and had kept their income lifting, but those who were above that were left to fend for themselves, he said.

For many, it was hard to negotiate a good increase on their own, he said.

Infometrics economist Gareth Kiernan ran some numbers comparing minimum wage workers’ take-home pay to that of people on a $90,000 salary.

A minimum wage worker with no student loan and two kids would get $970 a week. Someone with a student loan and no kids would get $628.

Someone on a $90,000 salary with no student loan and two kids would get $1313 a week while someone on $90,000 with a student loan and no children would receive $1098.

“The reality is that everybody is being squeezed at the moment by rising prices and that lower-income people will generally have less money to spare every week, so are likely to be feeling the pinch more.”

But he said inflation was pushing “middle” earners into higher income tax brackets, which had not been adjusted in more than a decade.

There was also increasing pressure through home loan rates, which had been falling for a long time.

“For homeowners, the lift in mortgage rates far outweighs any other living cost increases that are occurring. Even for homeowners, though, the interest rate increases need to be put in perspective against the (prior to Covid) unexpected interest rate declines during 2020 and 2021,” Kiernan said.

“In other words, for longer-term homeowners, mortgage servicing costs are no more onerous than they were before the pandemic and, if you’d behaved sensibly, you would have made the most of the very low rates over the last couple of years to reduce your mortgage more quickly while the going was good.”

But he said, for people aspiring to homeownership, the surge in house prices in recent yeas represented a genuine deterioration in outcomes.

“And there are some longstanding problems around the supply of housing that the government should do something about (and, in some cases, is starting to). Even with regard to housing though, we’re seeing that a return towards more normal interest rates is reversing out some of the unsustainable price rises from the last two years.”