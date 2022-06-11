So you want to be a millionaire? Here are some options

Struggling for savings and losing hope for buying a house? There are still options for gaining wealth.

So, you want to get rich. Nothing unusual there, right?

But if you’re a young person earning an average wage, you might wonder how you’ll ever achieve that goal, short of a Lotto win or a large inheritance. We’re told that the big housing market capital gains of recent years are unlikely to happen again – so even if you could get into a house at the moment, it’s not a surefire track to wealth.

And with sharemarkets bumping around a lot, your KiwiSaver balance might not be tracking in the right direction, either.

And as for working hard? If you are earning the average wage of $60,000 and saving every cent you earn after tax, without KiwiSaver or student loan, you would still need to save for 20 years to amass $1 million – and that’s before inflation comes along and steals some of your buying power.

READ MORE:

* Why young people shouldn't lose sight of saving for retirement amid a recession

* If KiwiSaver is all about wealth creation, why not let people use it to start businesses?

* My three-year plan to buy a home



So what are your options?

Property

Yes, the asset class that many young people could be hoping will crash.

Even though prices are softening for now, personal finance coach Hannah McQueen still thinks it’s a good bet for a young person wanting to build wealth.

She recommends you get a plan and, if you need to and can, get together with other people to buy a property as a group.

The big benefit of investing in property is that you can use leverage.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

That works like this: If you have $100,000 between you to invest and use it to buy a $1 million house, you then get capital gains on the whole $1m.

But if you invested your $100,000 in shares, for example, you’d only make gains on the $100,000.

Property is one of the few investments that you can leverage to that extent, because banks are happy to take the house as security.

When your property goes up in value (prices are predicted to level off in the middle of next year and then be flat for a while before rising again) you could recycle the equity it created to buy another one.

“Don’t be scared by headwinds. Learn how to catch the wind, rather than be paralysed by it.”

She said people could also ask their parents if they could tap into the equity in their property to get on their way. (Assuming your parents have a house of their own.)

Financial adviser Liz Koh warned that leverage does come with risk – while you make gains on the whole house value, you could also have your deposit wiped out if you only put in 10% and prices fell by more than that amount.

You’ll need to be willing to hang in through a downturn and be sure that your income is reliable enough to keep servicing the loan.

David Walker/Stuff Prices are softening at the moment but commentators say property is still a good bet.

Mortgage broker Jeremy Andrews agreed property was a good step on the path to wealth.

“My advice would always be that rather than paying off somebody else’s mortgage with market rent, to work towards getting on the house ladder ASAP then start paying off your own mortgage.”

He said one of the best ways to do this was to get into KiwiSaver from early on and make use of things like the First Home Grant, if possible.

“Find a bargain that has rental or future improvement potential, rather than trying to find the perfect home.”

Maximise your income and cut your spending

McQueen also recommended that people “hustle” as much as possible to increase their incomes. It seems like every TikToker is promoting a side hustle, and you have a hobby you can monetise, that could be a good step. “No job is too small or too bad,” McQueen said.

“Live as lean as possible during this time. I am talking ‘lean’,” she said.

She also recommended avoiding a student loan, if possible. “Maybe question if university is going to serve you well in the medium term – there are lots of opinions on this. Surround yourself with the right people, who not just believe in you, but know what steps to take, and the order to take them in, to unlock as much momentum forward.”

Supplied Hannah McQueen recommends people “hustle” as much as possible to increase their incomes.

Economist Brad Olsen said young people who wanted to build wealth should always be on the lookout to advance their careers, through things like workplace-based training, networking and professional events.

“Be conscious of what you’re spending on – the cost of living is rising, which makes even just paying for the essentials hard. But being smart, and yes, frugal – with your remaining spending will be important for those looking to create wealth as quickly as possible.”

But he said it was important to be realistic about the work involved.

“The overarching piece of advice I’d give a young person starting out wanting to get to $1m net worth ASAP would be to leverage every opportunity and option available. Seldom is there an easy ‘get rich quick’ scheme, especially for young people. And the pathways to getting rich really quick often involve the highest risk, which isn’t something everyone’s able or willing to pursue.

“In the absence of finding the golden ticket to wealth (and risking losing it all along the way), the real way to achieve the lofty heights of higher wealth is to maximise your resources available.”

Compound interest is the 'magic' of your savings and investments earning on the interest they have earned. It's a powerful way in which money saved or invested grows in value faster and faster, the longer people leave it invested.

Long haul it

If getting rich quick isn’t really feasible, another option is to get rich slowly.

You may already be on track to do this if you’re in KiwiSaver.

When you’re young, you have the power of time on your side and that can be the most effective tool available. That is because returns compound over time, so you don’t only get returns on the money you invest yourself, but on the returns on that money.

And when you have time on your side, you can afford to take more risk, which should deliver better outcomes in the long term.

Sorted’s calculator shows that someone who is starting saving into KiwiSaver at 20, earning $60,000, could save more than $1m by the time they are 65 with only 6% of their income going into the fund and 3% from their employer.

Someone who was starting at 40 with the same settings would only have $300,000. That’s before inflation is taken into account.

“Have a diversified investment strategy, but make sure get in early. Time in the market beats timing the market, and so it’s important to have a spread of investments, either directly, or with diversified fund offerings. Too much money in any one place – tech stocks, crypto etc – raises the exposure,” Olsen said.