Woman who defaulted on two car loans has debt reduced

FSCL said the lender should have known the loan would be unaffordable.

A woman who was unable to repay loans on two cars has had the amount she owed reduced by $3500 because a financial dispute service said the loans were unaffordable from the outset.

The woman first borrowed $8500 in 2012, to buy a car. But she ran into trouble when her benefit reduced and she stopped paying. The lender repossessed the vehicle and sold it for $600.

Then, in 2019, she wanted to buy another car for $13,500 and applied to the same company for a $15,000 loan to cover the purchase as well as fees and insurance.

Both she and the company had changed their names, so neither recognised the other.

She could not afford the loan alone, so she had her mother-in-law as a co-borrower. She was living with her partner, their children and her mother-in-law at the time.

On the information submitted by the lender, the pair had weekly income of $1023.43 against expenses of $881, leaving a budget surplus of $142.43. After making the weekly loan repayments of $139, they would be left with $3.43 a week.

But in April 2019, she stopped paying the loan. In June, the lender repossessed the car and sold it at auction in July that year for $1500.

The lender tried to contact both women at the end of 2021 about paying off the remaining $15,200.

Neither made consistent payments. The main borrower was located in 2021 and said at that point she was studying and could not afford to repay the loan.

The lender went to court, first for the 2012 debt, for which the borrower was told $35 would be taken from her benefit each week, and then for the 2019 debt. The borrower offered $10 a week for this, but she defaulted and an attachment order was applied of another $35.

The woman went to a financial mentor for help, who was concerned about a total of $70 a week being taken from her benefit each week, and complained to FSCL on her behalf.

The mentor said she should not have been given the 2019 loan when she could not pay the 2012 one.

The financial mentor was of the view that both loans were likely unaffordable because she had defaulted on the payments within months. The financial mentor also questioned the sales process for the cars, because they had sold for so much less than she paid.

But the lender did not accept that the loans were unaffordable and was satisfied it had met responsible lending obligations.

It said it could not control the amount the borrower paid for the vehicles and they had been sold through a reputable auction house.

FSCL did not investigate the complaint about the 2012 lending because it was before the responsible lending rules came into force in 2015.

It accepted that the woman’s name had changed between 2012 and 2019 so the lender did not realise the same woman was involved.

It could not look at issues that had been considered by a court but could examine whether the 2019 loan had been made responsibly, because that had not been addressed.

The FSCL case manager said even the small surplus that had been indicated in the women’s budget in their 2019 application disappeared when it was looked at more deeply.

“It was our view that the loan was unaffordable from the outset and that the lender had breached its responsible lending obligations.... We recommended the lender refund $3500 in interest and fees towards [her] residual debt.”

FSCL also expressed concern that a vehicle purchased for $13,500 in February could sell in July of the same year for $1500.

“We suggested to the lender that it may wish to reduce [the] debt as an acknowledgement that something may have gone wrong in the sale process to cause such a large discrepancy.”

The lender disagreed.

The borrower accepted FSCL’s finding that the lender should reduce her debt by $3500.

“As the attachment order deductions appeared to be causing [her] financial hardship we suggested that she apply to the court to reduce her payments to a more affordable amount and that the lender agree not to challenge this application,” FSCL said.

FSCL said, when a vehicle was repossessed and sold it might sell for less than both the borrower and the lender would hope, leaving a borrower with a significant debt and nothing to show for it.

“We encourage borrowers to exercise caution when buying a car to make sure it is worth the price being asked by the car dealer. If a borrower is unable to afford to repay a loan, they may also wish to consider selling the vehicle privately, with the lender’s consent, giving them more control over the amount it sells for.”