Why it's important for businesses to look inwards at their gender pay gap

When Wespac delved into its own gender pay gap, it found the median man was paid nearly a third more than the median woman.

David McLean is chairman of Kiwrail and former chief executive of Westpac New Zealand.

OPINION: Curiosity about your business and how to get the best out of it should be an essential asset of senior staff in any organisation.

But when I was at Westpac it took more than just curiosity for us to find out the breadth and depth of our pay gap.

Based on the trite observation that what gets measured gets managed, it seemed a reasonable question to ask what our gender pay gap was. It was a shock.

At the time over 50% of our leaders were women, and a lot of work had been done to ensure we had pay equity between male and female staff, so I felt quite comfortable about asking our human resources team to measure our pay gap.

READ MORE:

* The world's largest four-day workweek pilot just launched in the UK

* Musician, midwife, former firefighter - and happy campaigner

* ANZ introduces paid gender affirmation leave for staff

* Stuff your dad should tell you: How do we fix the gap in retirement savings for women?

* Time for NZ to end the pay bias against women-dominated workforces

* Major banks' large gender pay gaps on display



I was gob-smacked to discover it was 30.3%. That meant that the median man at Westpac was paid nearly a third more than the median woman.

After picking myself up off the floor, we started to dive into why our gap was so large, what this meant for our business and, and how we could begin to close the gap. Firstly though, and after some debate internally, we decided to release it publicly and we were pleased to find we received support from our staff and acknowledgement from others for having the courage to reveal our problem.

1 NEWS International Women's Day on March 8 prompted more introspection over pay gaps.

I am pleased to see that 55 of New Zealand’s larger companies have registered on the MindTheGap campaign’s public pay gap register. Talking to other businesses, however we did find there was a general lack of knowledge about the different concepts of equal pay, pay equity, and pay gaps.

For example, an organisation can have pay equity at every level of the organisation (like ours did) – meaning men and the women in each level are paid the same - but still have a gender pay gap. Although we had pay equity, the gender pay gap was caused by more women working in lower-paid roles (eg in call centres and branches) and more men in higher paid roles (eg middle management, IT, business banking).

I have heard other businesses claim that there is a lot of work required to measure the gender pay gap, but to me this sounds like a bit of an excuse: if you can identify different genders in your payroll data, calculate the all-in hourly pay rate per employee, and download the data into a spreadsheet, it will take no time at all.

Once we were clear about the reason for our pay gap, we had to work out how to close it: much harder than measuring it. It resulted in a plan which will take several years to complete but it also helped us understand much more about our people and our business.

It told us employment in the banking industry has traditionally been skewed towards women in lower-paid jobs and men in higher-paid roles. When if a frontline service role in banking is advertised, far more women than men applied, and in several specialised areas such as IT, the opposite was true.

This meant strategies to close the gap might involve things like making a greater effort to recruit women into traditionally male dominated jobs types and bringing more women through to more senior roles. That meant addressing things that might tend to derail a woman’s career in the important middle years such as needing to take parental leave or requiring flexible working hours.

There are also wider issues that one employer can’t solve on its own, such as not enough girls studying STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths). Several big employers are trying to address this through activities such as hosting girl’s schools at open days in their IT or engineering departments, creating targeted internships, and sponsoring organisations trying to encourage women into careers like software engineering.

Unsplash While New Zealand’s official gender pay gap is 9.1%, the ethnic pay gap is far worse.

As more companies begin to measure and report their pay gaps, public scrutiny will soon turn from those who published gaps to those who keep their pay gaps under wraps.

A potentially larger looming issue that is the ethnic pay gap which is harder to measure for many reasons. Disclosing one’s ethnicity to an employer is voluntary, whereas to date disclosure of gender is a required field in most hiring processes.

While New Zealand’s official gender pay gap is 9.1% (Department of Statistics), the ethnic pay gap is far worse. The biggest gap is between a pākeha man and a pasifika woman worker – a staggering 27%.

If New Zealand businesses could start measuring and addressing that gap, not only would we be setting a world standard, but we would be harnessing the untapped power of all the diverse people in our country.

The challenge is with our business community to make a difference. It is encouraging to see so many large employers accepting that challenge.