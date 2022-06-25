How do I cope with the fall in my KiwiSaver balance?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Business Editor. Each week, she will answer your money and personal finance questions. You can send yours to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz. This information is not intended as personal financial advice and should not replace advice from a professional.

My KiwiSaver has been steadily declining for months now. With the world economies struggling I'm starting to think "What's the point of KiwiSaver if it's rapidly declining?!?" If my balance keeps falling I won't have much left and there's no end in sight for the unforeseeable future. I changed my KiwiSaver plan from "growth" to "conservative" and it made no difference to my losses... Should I persevere with KiwiSaver or try to withdraw some of it?

My general advice to anyone who is worried about what is going on with their KiwiSaver balance is to persevere. Stop checking your balance, if that helps. Markets have had a really long and strong run and this correction, while not pleasant, has still only taken markets back to mid-2020 levels.

It’s important to get your risk settings right at the outset – a growth fund is probably a good option if you have more than five years of investing ahead of you, but if you need the money sooner, you should be in a more conservative option. (Though it should be noted that conservative funds have been volatile too, lately.)

That’s because, although growth funds move around more, they tend to deliver better outcomes overall.

If you withdraw, or switch to a lower-risk fund, you just lock in some of those losses.

If you are in a position where you’re still investing in your KiwiSaver account, the money you put in now will purchase more units, which means you’re in a better position to benefit from the eventual recovery.

I am 58, and have a conservative KiwiSaver, it is about 80% bonds and 20% equities. I understand that with interest rates rising bond values drop - but only if they are sold on secondary markets, right? If my KiwiSaver account holds bonds to maturity there is no loss in theory and I have been assured that bonds are rarely sold by funds before maturity.

Now the tricky bit ... As a KiwiSaver customer I don't actually own the bonds - I own units in a fund that owns bonds. Those units are priced daily and have gone down a lot. And yet the bonds are (mostly) not being sold before maturity - what is going on? It seems very counterintuitive to make a loss on bonds that are being traded in secondary markets.

I put your question to Milford Asset Management financial adviser Eachann Bruce, who said you are correct that losses will only be crystallised when a bond is sold for less you than you paid for it, and when the borrowing entity defaults on the bond and you don’t get all your money back.

“Once bonds are issued then these do tend to trade in a secondary market. The transaction prices reflect the prevailing interest rates and give bond holders an appropriate level to value each bond in the funds,” Bruce said.

“KiwiSaver funds must value their assets daily in order to determine the daily unit price of the fund. For this reason, it is prudent to value those bonds against the prevailing interest rates on the day. If rates have risen, those bonds will have fallen in value. If investors choose to withdraw from their KiwiSaver funds, then the fund manager may be forced to sell bonds to raise cash for the redemption.”

Most information I read about KiwiSaver is based on people who are younger than myself and have time to make up for losses in their Kiwisaver but I am 72 years old and really struggling to understand what is the best thing to do.

I started KiwiSaver about 13 years ago when I came back to NZ after three or four years living in Australia. I worked for a year or so contributing to KiwiSaver until my wife took sick and I stopped work to care for her, so I didn't really accumulate a lot. We did however have money in the bank (around $280,000 or $300,000).

The interest rate I could get on term deposits was not as high as the return on KiwiSaver so after my wife passed I decided to put all our savings into KiwiSaver. In time, I came of retirement age and went on the pension and was lucky enough to be mortgage-free and can live comfortably on my pension alone, therefore I do not draw from KiwiSaver on a weekly basis.

It was, in the past year, sitting at around $330,000, but with all of the recent changes, it has now dropped to $294,000.

It was all in a growth fund but I moved it to a moderate fund because it was losing so much so, quickly. Unfortunately, it is still going backwards flatout. Everything I read and hear is based on people who have time on their side to make the balance back up. I can't find any advice on how to safely manage my investment at the age I'm at.

I plan on using the money to potentially purchase a vehicle at some stage, maybe a holiday and inevitably to leave to my children. Can you please offer me some advice. I'm really unsure and confused as to what to do and just keep watching my and my late wife’s life's savings disappearing.

I can imagine this is a really upsetting situation to be in. I asked financial adviser Martin Hawes what he would recommend, because it seems to me that you should not have been in a growth fund to begin with.

He agreed but said it would now be a matter of working out what to do next.

“There are plenty of ‘should haves’ but what to do now is the main thing. He should remain in “moderate” at the moment if he can stand to watch probable further deterioration of the balance of his account – he should not sell down further and lock in losses if he can.

“When markets have stabilised and risen (no-one knows when that may be but hopefully not too long) he should do a risk finder (e.g. Sorted) to find what he should have been on (probably Conservative) and move to it. It is important to remember that Conservative and Moderate risk setting do not promise NO volatility – they promise less volatility.”

Stick with it for now and when things are back to a more stable footing you can make some choices about the best settings to manage your money through your retirement.

I have no savings (except $1000 emergency fund, owe $160,000 on my home, live frugally, and have $32,000 in KiwiSaver. I’ve seen it reduce over the past year and think it will reduce more. I want to use $12,000 for a car upgrade next June. Should I leave my current KiwiSaver on focused or is there a safer plan?

Adviser Liz Koh says if you can withdraw your money, you should take out what you need now and put it in the bank.

You can then leave the rest in a balanced fund assuming you don’t need it for a while.

"If they are on super there is no way they will be able to meet mortgage payments and you could argue that their KiwiSaver should be used to repay the mortgage. Their situation is just not viable. They need to get rid of the mortgage either by downsizing or reverse mortgage."