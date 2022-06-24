Susan Edmunds: What can we learn from previous house price corrections?

There’s no doubt about it – house prices are falling.

New data on Thursday showed house prices had now dropped in half of the country’s suburbs over the previous three months, and by more than 5% in 11 of them.

While prices shot up at a rate of about 30% year-on-year at the top of the market cycle, the fall is so far a relatively slow and steady one – about 1% a month since the peak.

Although the drop in prices is proving uncomfortable for some people, we’ve been here before, and history may offer a guide to how this correction could play out.

READ MORE:

* What has the impact been of LVR rules?

* Households feeling the squeeze as Omicron rolls in: Infometrics

* Reserve Bank may be forced to 'keep hiking until something breaks'



Here are three of the most significant house price corrections in New Zealand’s past.

2007 – 2011:

When the global financial crisis hit the world’s bank balances, New Zealand’s house prices were not immune. Between June 2007 and March 2009, nominal prices fell 9%, and 13.7% when adjusted for inflation. Then between December 2009 and June 2011, prices fell another 6.5% in real terms. It came after a sharp run-up in prices. The he median house price increased from $229,000 in January 2004 to $355,00 in November 2007. Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said this was the first time in recorded history that New Zealand house prices actually fell in nominal terms to a significant degree – in other instances, it was inflation increasing much faster than house prices that pushed them down.

1974-1980:

Between 1974 and 1980, house prices increased 47% in nominal terms, but the high rate of inflation at the time meant, in real terms, they actually fell 38.1%.

Kiernan said this was due to high levels of building colliding with the negative shocks for the NZ economy of the UK joining the European Economic Community (EEC), as well as oil price shocks. “A big outflow of people to Australia under Muldoon also significantly undermined demand for housing. House prices still rose by an average of 6.4%pa during this period, but were well outstripped by CPI inflation of 14.8%pa. Relatively speaking, housing was a lot cheaper by 1980 than it was in 1974, even though no one’s house price had actually fallen.”

1954-1968:

This was a long period of flat prices, when inflation did the job of eroding the value of the property market.

“Prices essentially tracked sideways for an extended period of time, with a few small ups and downs along the way,” Kiernan said.

“By December 1968, real house prices were just 0.2% higher than where they were in December 1954. Because incomes had risen faster during that time, and because the real value of land would be expected to rise over time, this was effectively an extended correction to improve the affordability of housing after a big surge in prices in the late 1940s and early 1950s – just without house prices really falling in nominal terms.”

Kiernan said the current situation looked like a hybrid between the 1970s experience and that of the GFC.

“Nominal house price falls combined with the real value of housing also being eroded by reasonably high inflation, albeit not of a 1970s magnitude.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Nick Goodall from core logic talks to stuff

“Although the nominal price falls in 2007/08 provide some sort of reference for how much house prices might decline, I’m increasing looking at the 1970s episode as a reference for how much the real house price adjustment might need to be.”

He said if there was consumer price inflation of 5% to 7% for another year, a 38% real house price drop would still need nominal price falls of 20% to 25%, depending what length of time the decline was spread over.

“Given that prices have already dropped about 11% in Auckland over the last six months, that sort of decline is now starting to feel less far-fetched, especially given that interest rates have another nine months or so before they will reach their peak.”

Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said, while periods of high inflation were tough for borrowers because of the higher interest rates they brought, they made an adjustment in house prices less difficult.

“It’s less painful than a nominal house price fall – it doesn’t put people into negative equity.”

But she said the problem this time, which had not been a factor in previous inflation-assisted falls, was that inflation had come “out of left field” and interest rates were rising at a time when people had high debt levels.

“Mortgage rates used to be 20% but people didn’t have anything like the debt loads that they have now. They wouldn’t have been able to take that on because they wouldn’t have been able to service it. Low interest rates have enabled people to take on higher levels of debt.”

She said as long as unemployment stayed low, and if wages gradually increased with inflation to help people cope with the increased costs of borrowing, it would help stabilise the housing market.

“It will help the adjustment and mean you can get a bigger slip in the house price-to-income ratio than you would just through house price falls… it gets you out of the corner you’ve painted yourself into. Relative price moves are less painful in an environment of higher inflation – it greases the wheels. I’m not saying inflation is a good thing but it has silver linings.”