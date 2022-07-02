Susan Edmunds: Should I take my money out of KiwiSaver to travel?

A 67-year-old reader wants to travel. As volatile markets hit KiwiSaver accounts, they ask if it would be wise to withdraw everything.

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Business Editor. Each week, she will answer your money and personal finance questions. You can send yours to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz. This information is not intended as personal financial advice and should not replace advice from a professional.

I have lost money from my Generate KiwiSaver as markets are volatile. I don't have personal loans or mortgages. Can I wait and watch my investments wiped out or would it be wise to withdraw everything and put it in my rapid savings account with my bank?

I am 67 years old and I want to travel.

I would caution you against withdrawing your money now because you’ll just crystallise the losses in your KiwiSaver portfolio.

Right now, you own the same number of units as before, they are just worth less. When markets recover, they will be worth more again.

Financial adviser Liz Koh says you’ll only lose money if you make a withdrawal. She says you need to think about the timeframe in which you want to spend the money.

“I presume it isn't all going to be spent at once. Money needed for spending in the short term (next 1-2 years) could be taken out now to provide certainty of value. It would be wise to leave the remainder to recover in value over the medium to longer term.

“They should check the fund option they are in to make sure it is the right balance between risk and return for their needs. A growth fund is going to be a lot more volatile than a balanced fund. They can use the Sorted website KiwiSaver fund selection tool to help.”

I generally don't pay much attention to what's going on with my KiwiSaver account until recently. But mine which was put on a medium-risk account when transferred from AMP without my consent has plummeted over $700 a month. I've found out that my coworkers are suffering this also.

From my understanding, you were shifted from a conservative into a balanced fund when the Government changed the settings for default funds in December.

Default funds used to be conservative but there were concerns that some people were remaining in them for the long-term. When you’re investing for 40 years or more, you can afford to take more risk, so a conservative fund usually isn’t appropriate.

A balanced fund might move around a bit more but over time it should deliver a better return.

What’s happened to your account recently is that sharemarkets around the world have fallen in value, and your investments have gone with them.

Provided you don’t need the money right now, you might be best just to ignore your KiwiSaver for a bit.

Things will improve and your contributions each payday are buying more units, which will mean you’re better placed to benefit from the recovery when it happens. You should find that (generally) a balanced fund recovers more quickly and strongly than a more conservative option would have.