60% of Cost of Living payment 'already taken up' by inflation, economist says

People will start to receive the Cost of Living payment from Monday – but one economist says inflation has already eaten most of it.

The Government announced in the Budget that it would provide a $350 payment to people earning up to $70,000, paid in three instalments on Monday, then September 1 and October 3.

There are about 2 million people who qualify, although bank details are still being sought for 164,000 of them.

The scheme will cost $16 million to administer, on top of the cost of the payment itself, of which $2m is self-funded by Inland Revenue.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said his estimates were that 60% of the Cost of Living payment had already been “taken up” by higher inflation since the payment was announced.

The payment worked out at about $27 a week. But since it was announced, inflation had added another $16 a week in costs to the average household budget, excluding interest costs.

“In a sense, that’s to be expected – Government knew that inflation was heading higher, and so the payment was designed to head off some of the higher inflation expected.”

Financial adviser Liz Koh said the payment was not enough to make a difference for a lot of people and the money would have been better used elsewhere.

“For people who are at the top end of the income cut-off it verges on being insulting. At that level of income it is about 0.6% of after tax income, yet we have inflation of over 7% and a massive increase in people's mortgage repayments due to higher interest rates,” she said.

“It may have been better to give people on lower incomes a more meaningful payment rather than spreading the available funds so thinly. There are many people on low incomes who are really struggling to put food on the table, and that is where the help needs to go.”

The payment does not apply to beneficiaries, or anyone else who receives the Winter Energy Payment, which is $31.82 for couples and people with children.

Angela, a mother of two receiving a sole parent benefit who did not want to be identified, said she might have been able to go to the dentist for the first time in a long time, had beneficiaries qualified.

“I’m finding it hard, my little family and I live quite modestly, I’m on a benefit after losing work with Covid. I work in the arts and it’s so precarious, there’s so little certainty and so I am used to being frugal, we get by OK, but the constant hustle for any paying work is exhausting and ever more disheartening. At the moment, it’s hard to see the situation becoming easier and less stressful,” se said.

She said the only thing she could do to ease pressure on her household budget was to drive less or spend less on food.

“I have good pantry space so basically go in for specials, tinned and frozen foods, I buy less fresh fruit and vegetables now, and try and grow some salad greens, but the time and planning to maintain a vege garden directly competes with the time I need to put to income-earning activities and caring for my family. We don’t have holidays, I don’t take my kids to the movies, or eat out, we’re all about free or home activities.”

She said when she first heard about the payment, she assumed that it would include beneficiaries.

“Benefits are just not keeping up with the cost of living. It seems like a missed opportunity for people who are really struggling at the moment. Surely it could have been rolled out to Community Services cardholders or simply included students and beneficiaries.”

She said if the Government and Treasury thought that $70,000 was a low income, “they really need to address benefit levels”.

Over the quarter in which the payment was announced, prices rose 1.7% and food prices lifted 1.2% between May and June.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ earlier defended the exclusion of beneficiaries from the cost of living support payment, and said the Government had already provided increases for those on income support.