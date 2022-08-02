ANZ cuts home loan rates again

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

ANZ is cutting a range of its home loan interest rates, to take effect from Wednesday.

It is dropping the rates on six-month, one-year, 18-month and three-year home loan terms.

It will reduce its special one-year rate from 5.35% to 4.99%. That is a difference of about $50 a week on a $500,000 mortgage over 25 years.

Its special 18-month rate will drop from 5.65% to 5.29%.

Standard rates, which usually apply to people who have less than 20% equity, are dropping for terms between six months and 18 months by between 20 basis points and 36.

The bank’s three-year special and standard rates will drop by 30 basis points. That takes the special rate to 5.69%.

The bank said, while wholesale rates were volatile and the official cash rate was still expected to increase, the bank would pass savings on to customers when it could.

“Interest rates will continue to be reviewed in response to international and local market conditions.”

The bank last month cut its two-year fixed home loan special from 5.8% to 5.45%.