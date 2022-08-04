BNZ and Westpac cut home loan rates

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

BNZ and Westpac have cut the interest rates on a number of their fixed home loans.

From Thursday, BNZ’s Classic Home Loan one-year rate drops to 4.95% from 5.35%.

That is a difference of about $50 a fortnight on a $500,000 loan being paid off over 25 years.

The three-year rate drops from 5.99% to 5.69%, and the five-year rate from 6.19% to 5.99%.

These rates are available when people have more than 20% equity in a property.

Westpac also cut its six-month, one-year, 18-month, three-year, four-year and five-year rates.

The biggest drop was a 40 basis point cut to its one-year rate, to 4.95%.

The six-month rate dropped by 36 basis points and the other terms by 30.

It follows a move by ANZ earlier in the week to drop some of its home loan rates.

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices have been falling in recent months.

The bank said, while wholesale rates were volatile and the official cash rate was still expected to increase, the bank would pass savings on to customers when it could.

Home loan rates are generally rising, as central banks around the world try to slow inflation.