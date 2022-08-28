How to recession-proof your finances

Downturns are part of life and they do pass.

If you’re worrying about managing your money with the cost of living creeping up, the prospect of a possible recession could feel particularly unpleasant.

The technical definition of a recession is two quarters of falling gross domestic product.

But often what really matters is what it feels like at home. Recent gloomy business and consumer confidence surveys indicate that, for many of us, the downturn may have already arrived.

There are a few things you can do to help you “recession-proof” your personal finances.

Don’t panic

Downturns are part of life and they do pass. Liz Koh, director of Enrich Retirement and a former financial adviser, said mindset was a big factor in getting through a downturn.

“You need to have a resilient mindset. This is extremely important. Without a resilient mindset, you may not be able to withstand events that have a negative impact on you.”

Check now that you’re in the right sort of KiwiSaver fund

Markets have already been volatile this year, but it’s possible that a recession would bring further falls.

It’s a good idea to check ahead of time whether you are in the right sort of KiwiSaver fund (or other investment) for your circumstances.

If you’ve got a while until you need the money, you probably want to be in growth assets, which can move around in value quite a bit.

If you need the money soon, taking less risk reduces the chances that your balance will be down at the point you withdraw.

It’s best to make these sort of adjustments when markets are stable, though, because if you de-risk when markets are falling you tend to just lock in your losses.

“It’s a bit tricky as you needed to make the right call on your investment time frame when you invested the money,” said financial coach Shula Newland.

“And it’s a bit hard to turn back the time and redo that. If people are unsure, best thing is to talk to an investment adviser or planner regarding your specific situation.”

Keep making your contributions to your KiwiSaver fund – while it might feel a bit harder if your income is down, it puts you in a good place to benefit from the recovery when it happens.

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

Pay off debt

A downturn is a lot easier to manage when you don’t have a large amount of debt hanging around to worry about. Focus on getting rid of it, particularly high-interest consumer debt, take care with your buy now pay laters and keep making more than the minimum payment on your home loan if you have one.

“It's important to get rid of any short-term debt, and to be able to live within your income, even if your income falls,” said Koh.

She recommends not borrowing the maximum offered to you.

“Borrowing brings with it the risk of interest rate increases over time. Build a safety net around your mortgage repayments by leaving yourself some ‘wriggle room’. Instead of borrowing up to the maximum you can afford at current interest rates, borrow what you can afford if interest rates increase by a percent or two.”

Newland said people should be careful about taking on new debt. She said it might be possible to sell assets to help pay down debt.

Review your bills

It’s a good idea to check all your regular bills at least once a year to make sure you’re getting the best deal you can.

Check things like your power bill against what other providers offer, and make sure you’re still getting a good price for your broadband and mobile.

Sometimes switching providers can get you perks like account credit or special rates. It could be a good idea to check the subscriptions you’re paying regularly, too, and determine whether you still need all of them.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

Make yourself extra employable

One of the biggest factors that helps people through a recession is a steady stream of income. Run a mental check over your job – is it stable? If there are any training opportunities you could pursue to make you more valuable to your current employer or more likely to pick up another role elsewhere if need be, that could be a good idea.

Consider a side hustle if you have skills or a hobby that could provide a secondary or backup source of income. If you have kids, Newland said it could be a good idea to encourage them to get jobs so they no longer need pocket money.

If you are self-employed, you could talk to your accountant or a business coach to discuss what you’d need to do if you suffered a drop in demand for your services. Having a plan might make it less scary.

“Look to diversify your income sources and their locations so you are not exposed by one customer failing,” Newland said.

“Make sure your terms of trade and credit policies are up-to-date, to ensure that you are getting paid promptly to reduce non-payment from a customer that folds.”

Financial adviser Nadine Higgins, from Enable Me, said protecting income was a crucial part of recession-proofing.

”I think there’s a saying that goes something along the lines of ‘it’s a recession when your neighbour loses their job and depression if you do’.

“If you can’t control your employment prospects, then you need to protect your financial flank and ensure you have a buffer to tide you over should the worst happen.

“There are also opportunities in recessions – so perhaps your ‘recession-proofing’ plan is about positioning yourself to be able to capitalise on those when they emerge.”

Have an emergency fund

This is the advice that never goes away. It’s a good idea to have a sum of money saved in the bank that you can draw on to cover your expenses for a short period if necessary. This can be used if you hit an unexpected expense like car trouble, or if you have a period with less income.

Koh said it was important to have some money available in cash, rather than having all your savings tied up in shares or other investments.

“You need to have good reserves of cash or liquid investments that can be turned into cash without loss.”

Newland said people who could not build up an emergency fund should have a line of credit, like an overdraft or revolving credit mortgage, available in advance as backup.

“You need to apply in advance, as if you lose your income you won’t’ be able to apply then.”

You will need the discipline not to use this money before you really need it.