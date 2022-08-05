Susan Edmunds: How a small change can save you tens of thousands on your home loan

When interest rates are higher, making extra mortgage payments can save you more money.

Mortgage rates are rising, which means the amount you can save by making higher-than-the-minimum repayments is increasing fast, too.

Shorter-term fixed home loan rates have increased from about 2% last year to around 5%.

While some banks have cut rates in recent days, the general trend is still up.

But there are still ways that you can save significant amounts of money on your loan.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders with home loans cash in on low rates

* Here's how you might be able to keep on top of your home loan

* Forget the resolutions, here are five money changes to make at any time of the year



If you can afford to make any amount of payment above the minimum set by your bank, it will make a significant difference to the overall cost of your home loan.

Most modern mortgages are set up as table loans.

The closer you are to when you took the home loan out, the greater proportion of your payment goes to interest costs. As you go through the years, more of the payment becomes principal.

But any extra money you pay, at any stage, reduces the remaining principal that you owe. That means the base amount you have on loan reduces.

Paying a bit extra now not only reduces your debt but it gives you some protection against future interest rate rises, because you have a smaller amount owing to become subject to those higher rates.

Take, for example, a home loan with $500,000 owing, and an interest rate of 5%, set to be repaid over 25 years.

You’ll pay a minimum $1348 a fortnight, and pay $376,392 in interest.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

If you decide instead to pay fortnightly repayments of $1500, you’ll clear the loan in 21 years and only pay interest of $299,881 – a saving of $76,511 assuming interest rates stay at their current level. If they went higher, you would save more.

Even if you could only afford to increase your payment to $1400 a fortnight, you would clear the loan in 24 years and pay $345,988 – a saving of $30,404 at current rates.

And even if you could only spend $1360 a fortnight – or $12 a fortnight more than the minimum - you would save $7400 in interest over the life of your loan.

Mortgage adviser Jeremy Andrews, of Key Mortgages, said the difference was even greater on a 30-year loan. Someone with that $500,000 loan set up to be paid over 30 years could cut their payment time by a year and save $17,000 over the life of the mortgage if they increased their payment by $9 a week, he said.

An extra $56 a week would reduce the loan by five years and save $90,000.

If you are not in a position to increase your repayments, you may also be able to make one-off extra payments from time to time.

Most banks will let you pay off up to about 5% extra each year without incurring any sort of fee, if you are on a fixed term.

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten, from Loan Market, said he had seen an increase in the number of people making lump sum payments when they came to the end of a fixed term. When a loan is no longer fixed, there is no restriction on how much can be paid.

“We’ve had lots of people who before they refixed have paid lump sums off their loans. Quite a number, because of the increased interest rates. They had money in savings and decided to pay it off so their payments didn’t go up so much when they went on to higher rates.”

One client had received a bonus of $19,000 before tax, which he put straight on to his home loan, he said. “It makes a big difference over the life of the loan.”

About 40% of his clients had not reduced their repayments as interest rates fell, which meant they had paid a lot extra off their home loans, he said, and meant any increases they felt now were not so sharp.