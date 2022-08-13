Susan Edmunds: Here's why taking more risk could make you $200k

Still putting money in your piggy bank? You might get better returns elsewhere. / Kei te whakarapa tonu i ō pūtea ki te pūkete? Ainī pea ka pai kē atu tētahi haumitanga.

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Business Editor. Each week, she will answer your money and personal finance questions. You can send yours to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz. This information is not intended as personal financial advice and should not replace advice from a professional.

Ko Susan Edmunds tā Puna Kaituhi Pakihi. Uruparengia ai i ia wiki, ō pātai mō te pūtea whānui, matawhaiaro hoki. E oti i a koe te tuku i āu ki susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz. E kore e kawatau he whakamaherehere ēnei mōhiohio mō te pūtea marawhaiaro, ā, me kaua hoki e whakakapi i te whakamaherehere ngaio.

I’ve seen a few people talking about the “risk” being taken by their KiwiSaver funds. But my question is, why would anyone want to take any risk with the money they are investing?

Kua kite au i ētahi e kōrero mō te “tūraru” o ā rātou momo KiwiSaver. Heoti rā, ko tāku kē, he aha tētahi e paku pīrangitia ai te tūraru ina haumi ana i te pūtea?

Good question! When we talk about “risk” in investing, we mean the chance that an investment might drop in value, or not deliver the returns you expect.

He pātai pai! Ina kōrero mātou mō te “tūraru” i te haumitanga, e kōrero ana mō te tūpono ka heke te whaihua o tētahi haumitanga, e kore pea e whakahoki pēnā i tāu i whakapae ai.

KiwiSaver funds are classified into risk categories: Cash, conservative, balanced, growth and aggressive.

Kua wāwāhi ngā momo KiwiSaver ki ngā tapanga tūraru: Ko te ukauka (cash), te whāomoomo (conservative), te tupu (growth), me te pākaha (aggressive).

If you haven’t made an active choice, you’re probably in a default balanced fund.

Mēnā kāore anō koe kia whakatau ake, e tinga ana kua noho aunoa kē koe ki te momo taurite.

Cash funds take the least risk – they keep their money in things like term deposits. Growth and aggressive funds take the most – aggressive funds usually have more than 90% of their money in things like shares and property.

He tūraru mōkito tō ngā momo ukauka – ka purua ngā pūtea ki ngā mea pēnei i ngā kuhunga tūmau. He tūraru mōrahi ō ngā momo tupu, pākaha hoki – i te nuinga o te wā, kua koni atu i te 90% te pūtea pākaha e haumi atu nei ki ngā mea pēnei i ngā inati me ngā nōhanga.

While it might sound like a good idea to stick with a conservative investment for something as important as your retirement funds, it can actually end up hurting you.

Ahakoa pea e whakapae ana koe kua pai te noho pū ki te haumitanga whāomoomo ina hirahira ana te pūtea, pēnei i tō tāokitanga, i te nuinga o te wā, ka ngaua koe.

If you have a long investment horizon, you can usually afford to take more risk because you have time to ride out the market movements. And over time, higher-risk investments tend to deliver better returns.

Me he pae tawhiti tō haumitanga, i tōna tikanga e oti i a koe te tūraru ake, he roa nō te wā ki a koe e ekea ai te moana pukepuke o te mākete.

An 18-year-old starting out in a career paying $45,000 now (and increasing over time) could end up with just under $200,000 saved at 65 if they were in a conservative fund, contributing 3% matched by their employer.

E oti i tētahi tangata 18 tau me tētahi mahi $45,000 ināianei (e piki ana ā tōna wā) te penapena tata ki te $200,000 hei te wā ka 65 tau mēnā ia i noho ki te momo whāomoomo, i kuhu i te 3%, ā, i ōrite te kuhunga a tāna kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi.

If they switched to aggressive, they could save almost $400,000 – based on putting exactly the same amount of money in. (Those calculations are from AMP’s KiwiSaver calculator.)

Mēnā kē ia i huri ki te pākaha, ka tata $400,000 te penapenatanga – mēnā e ōrite tonu ana te rahinga pūtea ka kuhu atu. (He tātaihanga ēnā nō tā AMP tātaitai KiwiSaver.)

That’s an extra $200,000 just from making a fund choice.

He $200,000 kē atu anō tēnā nō te panoni noa i te momo pūtea.

If you go for an aggressive or growth strategy it’s important not to panic when markets are volatile – shifting your money during a market slump can mean you just lock in your losses.

Mēnā rānei koe ka anga ki te rautaki pākaha, tupu rānei, he mea nui te noho mauritau ahakoa te pukupuke o ngā mākete – mā te hūnuku i ō pūtea ina kei raro te mākete e putu ana, e herea ai pea ngā ngarohanga.

Of course, unless your money is completely in cash, there’s no such thing as a no-risk investment.

Korekore, māna kua ukauka katoa ō pūtea, kāhore he haumitanga tūraru-kore.

Even investors in conservative funds have had an unpleasant surprise recently. Some conservative funds experienced losses because rising interest rates reduced the value of the bonds they hold.

Tērā ētahi kaihaumi ki ngā momo whāomoomo i kino te ohorere inātata nei. Kua heke iho ētahi momo whāomoomo, he mimiti nō te whaihua o ā rātou haumitanga nō te ekenga o ngā pāpātanga whakaranea.

If you want to check the right fund for you, you can get in touch with your provider or use one of the online tools available like Sorted’s KiwiSaver fund finder.

Mēnā koe e hiahia ana kia hihiratia te momo e pai nei ki a koe, whakapāngia tō kaiwhakarato, whakamahia rānei tētahi o ngā utauta tuihono e wātea ana, pēnei i tā Sorted rapunga momo KiwiSaver.

