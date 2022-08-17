OCR hikes: Is there a better way to control inflation?

Forget the rising cost of food or soaring petrol prices. If you’ve got a home loan, one of the biggest pressures on your budget at the moment is likely to be rising interest rates.

The Reserve Bank has increased the official cash rate again, this time to 3%.

The rate is increasing because the Reserve Bank needs to cool inflation. Making borrowing more expensive reduces households’ and businesses’ ability to pay rising prices.

But people struggling with higher interest rates might be left wondering, is there a better way?

READ MORE:

* Rising mortgage rates to cost households extra $3000 a year

* Kiwibank cuts more home loan rates

* Reserve Bank prepares to crack down on housing



The answer is maybe. Here are some of the alternatives.

Taxes on high earners and companies making big profits

Edward Miller, a policy analyst at First Union, said official cash rate increases tended to punish the most vulnerable workers.

People who were brought into the workforce over the past year as the economy boomed would probably be the first to go when businesses faced a crunch, he said.

“Official cash rate increases are making it harder for businesses to hold on to these people and there is pressure on businesses to get rid of staff to maximise their bottom line.”

He said, while the Reserve Bank’s remit had been altered to balance price stability with an eye on unemployment, this only meant it allowed unemployment to fall further before it “yanked the interest rate chain”. “But now it yanks even harder to choke off wage growth.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Cost of living pressure is not spread evenly.

He said workers could not get a pay rise when unemployment was high because there was too much competition in the market but also could not get one when unemployment was low because it might cause inflation.

“This simply can’t be the way we structure an economy that works for working people.”

He said, assuming inflation was driven by aggregate demand, fiscal policy could be used to tackle it – namely higher taxes on some groups of people.

Higher taxes on the highest-income earners and windfall taxes on businesses that were making profits due to things that were outside their control could help, he said. The cost of living crisis was not felt evenly and those who could afford to pay should be the ones to do so, he said.

The resulting extra revenue could be spent on things like wiping Ministry of Social Development debt, expanding insulation initiatives or access to public services, which would not be inflationary, he said. “All of these would help to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for our most vulnerable people. That should be the guiding principle of how our Reserve Bank operates, rather than boosting joblessness and freezing out wage growth.”

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said a variable rate of GST could be more workable than changes to PAYE.

“However, even GST changes could be problematic in terms of the perverse incentives they would place around the timing of spending if people anticipated them. If an increase was expected in a month’s time, people would rush out and spend beforehand, thereby exacerbating demand pressures and inflation in the short-term.”

Supplied Shamubeel Eaqub says central banks can generally control either the price of, or access to, credit.

KiwiSaver

If we were all required to be in KiwiSaver and making contributions to the scheme, altering the percentage of income required to be saved each payday could have a similar effect to changes in the official cash rate.

But an increase would then mean more money in your KiwiSaver account, rather than larger home loan repayments going to the bank.

In 2014, Labour floated this idea with the suggestion of a “variable savings rate”.

It said a one cent in the dollar hike in KiwiSaver contributions would have about the same effect as a 0.5% rise in interest rates.

Opponents said it could be unfair because it would mean that wage and salary earners would carry most of the extra cost while people who were self-employed or earned money that was taxed in other ways would not.

The benefit of the scheme would potentially be felt most by homeowners, while renters, who would usually be less affected by movements in the official cash rate anyway, would end up with less to spend.

Control the availability of money

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub points to the Bank of Japan, which controls the supply of credit, not simply its price, to limit spending behaviour. “Either you restrict the quantity of money or the price of money.”

He said using interest rates was like a hammer for every problem and the Reserve Bank already had other tools that could be used to achieve certain goals. It requires banks to hold a set level of capital against lending, for example.

Eric Crampton, chief economist at the NZ Initiative, said he suspected that the Reserve Bank under its previous Governor was using loan-to-value rules, which limit low-deposit mortgage lending, to “shave the peak” off asset price inflation.

The stated aim of the tools is financial stability, to ensure that the banking system is sound and not exposed to too many risky loans.

cameron burnell/Stuff Eric Crampton says he thinks the previous Reserve Bank Governor was using loan-to-value restrictions to temper house prices.

“I do not recommend the use of LVRs for this purpose – it can only have temporary effect. But I think they were using it as a roundabout part of dealing with prices.”

He said another thing in the Reserve Bank’s control was its Funding for Lending programme, which is running until December.

“Under the programme, banks can borrow directly from the Reserve Bank at the OCR. The Reserve Bank advertises the thing as reducing lending costs. It doesn’t make any kind of sense when facing an overheated economy, but it could be that they made sufficient commitments to the banks about the schedule that it’s impossible to reverse quickly. All the more reason to be just a bit more careful when playing with these kinds of tools in the first place.”

Sector controls

Kiernan said much of the discussion about alternatives to the official cash rate centred on targeted controls or influences on lending to specific sectors of the economy.

“Different interest rates could be set for lending to housing versus lending to businesses, which would help to make the setting of monetary policy less of a blunt instrument. That solution is relatively straightforward, although I’d note that a lot of lending to SMEs is done via the mortgage channel.

“A more complex solution would involve having more direct controls on lending to certain sectors or industries, although the potential complexity of such an approach smells a lot like the 2000s Labour/Alliance Government attempts to pick winners, and has significant potential to reduce economic efficiency rather than improve it – even if the decision-making was being done on a more empirical and rigorous basis by independent central bank economists, rather than vote-chasing politicians.”

He said people should also consider there was a “holy trinity”, in which only two of the three variables could be targeted or controlled by the Government or central bank: interest rates, the exchange rate, and international capital flows.

“The near-collapse of NZ in 1984 was a result of Muldoon’s efforts to control all three, meaning the Government needed to pay out large amounts of money to support the exchange rate.

“I could envisage a regime where international capital flows or the exchange rate were the target variable of choice, rather than interest rates. As is stands, the Reserve Bank explicitly targets interest rates and has an exchange rate in mind when it sets policy, letting capital flows do what they will.

“However, it is also clear that if it gets its interest rate settings significantly out of kilter with the rest of the world that it will have flow-on effects for the other two variables. Having interest rates too high, for example, will attract inflows of foreign capital and force the exchange rate up, naturally dampening (tradable) inflation even more – thereby obviating the need for interest rates to go even higher in future.”