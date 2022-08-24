Property investors pull back on plans to increase rent

Property investor Graeme Fowler says that when he is looking for a new tenant, he will normally ask 5% less than the market rent to get someone in quickly. And lately, rents have not been rising quickly.

The investor, who wrote a book called 20 Rental Properties in One Year, says he has not heard anything about rents increasing for a while now.

“There have been a lot of compliance costs associated with healthy homes requirements over the last few years which may have contributed to investors increasing rents,” he said.

“Now that these have been put in place, there may not be such a desire for investors to increase rents to help recover some of these costs. Interest rates have increased hugely over the past year or so but seem to be levelling off for now anyway.”

A new survey of investors shows that his approach may be an increasingly common one.

Tony Alexander’s regular survey of investors, conducted with property firm Crockers, found the proportion of investors planning to increase their rents over the next year was declining.

“For the second month in a row, we have observed a decline in the proportion of investors planning to raise the rents they charge over the next 12 months. The proportion has eased to a record low in our survey of 65%, from 70% in July and 77% in May and June,” Alexander said.

Of those who wanted to increase the rent, the percentage they wanted had dropped from 6.2% in June to 5.3%.

He said that was still strong, given that he had received messages from people saying they had to drop rents to attract tenants.

STUFF Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

Alexander said many landlords would have caught up on rent increases that were on hold during the pandemic by now. There were also a number of people who had thought about selling a property but instead decided to rent it because sales prices were falling, which gave tenants more choice.

“And with the high cost of living, some people are deciding not to leave home or if they have been flatting they are moving back home.”

It follows Trade Me data which showed that the national median fell 1% month on month in June – the first time the site had recorded the national median weekly rent dipping for two consecutive months.

Economist Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said softer rents were probably due to a combination of reduced demand and households’ ability to pay.

There had not been as much population growth in recent years and there had been an increase in the housing stock overall, with record building consents being issued. “Then overlay that with the fact there is a squeeze on households budgets due to other costs. All things being equal it is a constraint on how much landlords put up rent.”

Another investor, Steve Goodey, said he had noticed rent prices softening.

“At the top of the market, Wellington had 300 properties for rent and today it is 1235 houses. I know a few that have been empty for a couple of months after reducing rents substantially.

“This has no doubt got a lot to do with closed borders, limited student numbers and inflation-led tightening of people’s pockets. Landlords are reducing their rents in a market of increasing interest rates and increasing compliance costs.”

He said some landlords would probably leave the market because of the change.

Alexander’s survey showed there had been a decline in the proportion of investors planning to buy a property, to 22% from 24% in the previous two months.

This happened at the same time as there has been a small rise in the proportion saying they are thinking about selling, up to 22% from 20%.