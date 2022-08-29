Me pēhea ō pūtea e paheke-kore

He mea māori noa ngā heke, ā tōna wā ka piki. / Downturns are part of life and they do pass.

Mēnā koe e āwangawanga ana mō tō pūtea i te pikinga haerenga o te utunga oranga, inā rā pea te mōrihariha o te tūpono ka pā mai tētahi paheketanga ohaoha.

If you’re worrying about managing your money with the cost of living creeping up, the prospect of a possible recession could feel particularly unpleasant.

Ko te whakamāramatanga ōkawa o te paheketanga ohaoha, ko te hekenga pūtea whiwhi ā- motu i ngā hauwhā-tau e rua.

The technical definition of a recession is two quarters of falling gross domestic product.

Engari, i te nuinga o te wā, ko te mea nui ko te wairua i te kāinga. Inātata nei, e ai ki ngā uiuinga mō te kaha a te pakihi me te kiritaki, he tokomaha kē tātou kua pāngia kētia e te paheketanga.

But often what really matters is what it feels like at home. Recent gloomy business and consumer confidence surveys indicate that, for many of us, the downturn may have already arrived.

Anei ētahi mea e oti i a koe e “paheke-kore” ai ō pūtea matawhaiaro.

There are a few things you can do to help you “recession-proof” your personal finances.

Kei maurirere | Don’t panic

He mea māori noa ngā heke, ā tōna wā ka piki. E ai ki a Liz Koh, te kaihautū o Enrich Retirement, me tētahi kaitohu pūtea o mua, he pānga nui tō te taha hinengaro e whakaora anō i tētahi paheketanga.

Downturns are part of life and they do pass. Liz Koh, director of Enrich Retirement and a former financial adviser, said mindset was a big factor in getting through a downturn.

“Me kaha ana tō taha hinengaro. Anō te hirahira o tēnei. Ki te kore e aumangea te hinengaro, e kore pea e taea e koe te koke tonu ina pāngia e tētahi mea ngākaukino.”

“You need to have a resilient mindset. This is extremely important. Without a resilient mindset, you may not be able to withstand events that have a negative impact on you.”

Hihiratia te tika o tō momo KiwiSaver |Check now that you’re in the right sort of KiwiSaver fund

Kua kino te pūkākā o ngā mākete i tēnei tau, engari tērā tonu pea ka kino kē atu i tētahi paheketanga ohaoha.

Markets have already been volatile this year, but it’s possible that a recession would bring further falls.

He whakaaro pai kia wawe te hihira i tāu noho ki te momo KiwiSaver e tika ana (tētahi atu haumitanga rānei) e ai ki ō tūāhuatanga.

It’s a good idea to check ahead of time whether you are in the right sort of KiwiSaver fund (or other investment) for your circumstances.

Mēnā kua āhua roa nei te ara e whāia ai ērā pūtea, he pai pea tāu noho ki ngā rawa tupuranga, e āhua nekeneke nei te whaihua.

If you’ve got a while until you need the money, you probably want to be in growth assets, which can move around in value quite a bit.

Mēnā koe e matea nei te pūtea ā kō ake nei, mā te tūraru iti iho e tūpono ake ai te korenga noho whakararo o ō pūtea hei te wā ka unu.

If you need the money soon, taking less risk reduces the chances that your balance will be down at the point you withdraw.

He whakaaro pai kia whakaritea ēnei mea hei te wā kua tau te mākete, tā te mea, ki te tūraru-iho i a koe hei te hekenga o te mākete, e tinga ana ka whakatokangia ō ngarohanga.

It’s best to make these sort of adjustments when markets are stable, though, because if you de-risk when markets are falling you tend to just lock in your losses.

“E āhua taumaha ana, he mate nōu kia tika te whakatau mō te roanga haumitanga i te wā i haumi i te pūtea,” hei tā te kaiwhakaako pūtea Shula Newland.

“It’s a bit tricky as you needed to make the right call on your investment time frame when you invested the money,” said financial coach Shula Newland.

“E āhua taumaha ana te hoki ki ngā wā o mua, whakatikaina ai tērā. Mēnā kāore ngā tāngata e mōhio ana, ko te ara pai ko te kōrero ki tētahi kaitohutohu haumitanga, tētahi kaiwhakamahere rānei mō tō ake tūāhuatanga.”

“And it’s a bit hard to turn back the time and redo that. If people are unsure, best thing is to talk to an investment adviser or planner regarding your specific situation.”

Me penapena atu tonu ki tō puna KiwiSaver – ahakoa pea e āhua taumaha ana mēnā kei raro ō pūtea whiwhi i tēnei wā, ka pai ake te hua hei te wā kua whakaora anō.

Keep making your contributions to your KiwiSaver fund – while it might feel a bit harder if your income is down, it puts you in a good place to benefit from the recovery when it happens.

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

Utua ngā pūtea tārewa | Pay off debt

Ka ngāwari ake tētahi hekenga ina kāore i a koe ngā pūtea tārewa nui hei āwangawangatanga mōu. Me aro koe ki te whakakorenga, ina koa ngā tārewatanga ā-kiritaki me ngā pāpātanga huapūtea nui, me āta whakaaro ō hokonga o nāianei, utu ā tōna wa, ā, me ngana kia utu i tua atu i te mōkito noa i tō nama kāinga.

A downturn is a lot easier to manage when you don’t have a large amount of debt hanging around to worry about. Focus on getting rid of it, particularly high-interest consumer debt, take care with your buy now pay laters and keep making more than the minimum payment on your home loan if you have one.

“E hirahira ana te whakakore i ngā tārewatanga raro pōtehetehe, kia ora hoki e ai ki tō pūtea whiwhi, ahakoa ka heke pea tō pūtea whiwhi,” tā Koh.

“It's important to get rid of any short-term debt, and to be able to live within your income, even if your income falls,” said Koh.

E marohi ana ia kia kaua e nama i te mōrahi e whakahere atu ana ki a koe.

She recommends not borrowing the maximum offered to you.

“He hoa tūraru ā tōna wā tō te nama i te āhua o te pāpātanga huapūtea teitei. Me whai kupenga whakahaumaru i ō utunga mōketi mā te whakawātea i tētahi ‘wāhi nekeneke’. Kaua pea e nama i te mōrahi e taea nei e koe e ai ki ngā pāpātanga huapūtea o nāianei, he pai kē atu te nama i tāu e taea nei mēnā ngā pāpātanga huapūtea e piki mā ētahi ōrau.”

“Borrowing brings with it the risk of interest rate increases over time. Build a safety net around your mortgage repayments by leaving yourself some ‘wriggle room’. Instead of borrowing up to the maximum you can afford at current interest rates, borrow what you can afford if interest rates increase by a percent or two.”

E ai ki a Newland, me tūpato ngā tāngata i te whai nama tārewa hōu. Hei tāna, ka taea pea te hoko atu i ētahi rawa e āwhinatia ai te whakararo iho i te nama.

Newland said people should be careful about taking on new debt. She said it might be possible to sell assets to help pay down debt.

Arotakengia ō pire | Review your bills

He whakaaro pai pea kia hihiratia ai āu pire, kia koni atu i te wā kotahi i ia tau, e mōhio ai mēnā rānei e pai katoa ana.

It’s a good idea to check all your regular bills at least once a year to make sure you’re getting the best deal you can.

Whakatauritengia ngā mea pēnei i tō pire hiko me ngā whakaherenga a ngā kaiwhakarato anō, hihiratia hoki te painga tonutanga o ō utu ā-ipurangi, ā-waea hoki.

Check things like your power bill against what other providers offer, and make sure you’re still getting a good price for your broadband and mobile.

I ētahi wā, ka whai hua tāu whakawhiti kaiwhakarato, ka whai pūtea, ka motuhake rānei pea ō utunga. He pai hoki kia hihiratia āu ohaurunga e whakatau ai mēnā rānei he take kia utua tonutia te katoa.

Sometimes switching providers can get you perks like account credit or special rates. It could be a good idea to check the subscriptions you’re paying regularly, too, and determine whether you still need all of them.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

Kia kounga ake tāu āheinga whiwhi mahi | Make yourself extra employable

Ko tētahi o ngā pānga nui e whakaora anō ai i te paheketanga pūtea ko te taunga o te pūtea whiwhi. Āta hihiratia tō mahi ki te hinengaro – kua tau rānei? Mēnā he whaiwāhitanga whakangungu e oti i a koe te whai e kounga ake ai koe hei tā tō kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi, e tinga ake ana rānei ka whai mahi ki wāhi kē atu, ainī pea he whakaaro pai ēnā.

One of the biggest factors that helps people through a recession is a steady stream of income. Run a mental check over your job – is it stable? If there are any training opportunities you could pursue to make you more valuable to your current employer or more likely to pick up another role elsewhere if need be, that could be a good idea.

Whai whakaaro atu ki tētahi mahi i te taha mēnā he pūkenga, he runaruna rānei āu e taea nei pea hei pūtea whiwhi tuarua. Me he tamariki āu, i kī a Newland he whakaaro pai pea kia ākina rātou kia whai mahi, e kore ai e matea tonutia te kopa iti.

Consider a side hustle if you have skills or a hobby that could provide a secondary or backup source of income. If you have kids, Newland said it could be a good idea to encourage them to get jobs so they no longer need pocket money.

Mēnā ko koe tō āke kaiwhahawhiwhi mahi, kōrero atu ki tō kaitiaki pūtea, ki tētahi kaiwhakangungu pakihi rānei kia wānangahia ngā ara mēnā ka paheke te hiahia ki ō ratonga. Mā te whai mahere, e iti iho pea te matakutanga.

If you are self-employed, you could talk to your accountant or a business coach to discuss what you’d need to do if you suffered a drop in demand for your services. Having a plan might make it less scary.

“Whakaarohia hoki te whakaehu o ngā puna pūtea āu, me ōna wāhi, e kore ai koe e paheke i te hinga a tētahi kiritaki,” tā Newland.

“Look to diversify your income sources and their locations so you are not exposed by one customer failing,” Newland said.

“Me hōu katoa ō herenga tauhokohoko, me ngā kaupapa here pūtea, e tere ai tāu whai pūtea, e whakawhāiti ai hoki te utunga-kore ina hinga atu tētahi kiritaki.”

“Make sure your terms of trade and credit policies are up-to-date, to ensure that you are getting paid promptly to reduce non-payment from a customer that folds.”

Hei tā te kaitohutohu pūtea Nadine Higgins, nō Enable Me, he mea waiwai te tiaki i te pūtea whiwhi i te paheke-kore.

Financial adviser Nadine Higgins, from Enable Me, said protecting income was a crucial part of recession-proofing.

“Hei tāku, he kīanga e āhua pēnei ana, ‘ko te paheketanga-ohaoha ina ngaro i tō kiritata tāna mahi, ko te pāpōuritanga kē ina ngaro i a koe tāu’.

“I think there’s a saying that goes something along the lines of ‘it’s a recession when your neighbour loses their job and depression if you do’.

“Mēnā kāore i a koe te mana whakahere o tō mahi, me tiaki koe i āu ake pūtea, me whai tauārai e ora tonu ai koe ina pāngia kinotia.

“If you can’t control your employment prospects, then you need to protect your financial flank and ensure you have a buffer to tide you over should the worst happen.

“Tērā tonu ētahi whaiwāhitanga ki ngā paheketanga-ohaoha – nā reira, ainī pea ko tō mahere ‘paheke-kore’ kia whakarite i a koe anō e taurikura ai ahakoa ngā putanga ka pā mai.”

“There are also opportunities in recessions – so perhaps your ‘recession-proofing’ plan is about positioning yourself to be able to capitalise on those when they emerge.”

Me whai penapena ohotata | Have an emergency fund

Koia tēnei te whakamaherehere e kore e mutu. He whakaaro pai kia whakatahangia tētahi penapenatanga ki te whare pūtea e oti i a koe te utu tonu i ō pire hei tētahi raro pōtehetehe ina e matea ana. E taea ana te whakamahi i tēnei ina ka kino pea te pānga ki tō waka, mēnā he wā ōna rānei ka iti iho pea ō pūtea whiwhi.

This is the advice that never goes away. It’s a good idea to have a sum of money saved in the bank that you can draw on to cover your expenses for a short period if necessary. This can be used if you hit an unexpected expense like car trouble, or if you have a period with less income.

I kī a Koh, kua hirahira tāu whakawātea i ētahi pūtea ake, kia kaua e waiho i te katoa o āu penapena ki ngā mea pēnei i ngā tuaritanga, ngā haumitanga kē atu rānei.

Koh said it was important to have some money available in cash, rather than having all your savings tied up in shares or other investments.

“Me pai ō puna, me whakarewa rānei ngā haumitanga, e huri ai hei pūtea me te kore ngaronga i te pūtea.”

“You need to have good reserves of cash or liquid investments that can be turned into cash without loss.”

Hei tā Newland, mō te hunga e kore nei e taea te whakataha i ngā pūtea ohotata, me rite kē te whai i tētahi ara nama, pēnei i te tarepa, tētahi mōketi nama hurihuri rānei, hei ara whakaora.

Newland said people who could not build up an emergency fund should have a line of credit, like an overdraft or revolving credit mortgage, available in advance as backup.

“Me whakarite wawe, tā te mea, e kore e oti i a koe te whakarite ina ngaro atu ō pūtea whiwhi.

“You need to apply in advance, as if you lose your income you won’t’ be able to apply then.”

Me whai koe i te mana kia kaua e tuku i ēnei pūtea ā mua i te wā e tino matea nei e koe.

You will need the discipline not to use this money before you really need it.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.