$500 compensation after bailiffs cause 'stress' over unpaid debt

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services.

A woman who was served with court papers over an outstanding historic debt has been given a $500 compensation payment for the stress it caused her.

The woman complained to Financial Services Complaints, a disputes resolution scheme that deals with complaints about financial service providers that cannot be resolved between the parties. It does not reveal the identities of people who complained.

She took the car loan in 2013 but struggled to keep up with it when her expenses increased the next year.

She voluntarily surrendered the car to the lender in 2015.

She said she wasn’t happy with the way her loan account was managed or how the lender dealt with her over the outstanding payments.

But she did not complain at that time and she did not hear from the lender again.

Early this year, two court bailiffs arrived at her house and served her with court papers for a claim that related to an outstanding debt of $10,000 for the car loan.

She called the lender and explained that she was unaware that she had an outstanding debt, and that she thought the loan was unaffordable in the first place. She also told the lender that she had been badly frightened by the bailiffs showing up at her house unannounced, because she had a protection order against an ex-partner, and she thought it was him at her door.

The lender looked into the debt and realised that it was too old for it to pursue, under the timeframes set out in the Limitation Act. The lender apologised and told her that it would withdraw the court claim.

Unsplash The woman had money left owing on a debt from last decade.

She was not satisfied with the lender’s apology for the stress caused and wanted compensation for the impact the lender’s error had on her, but the lender did not offer her any compensation.

The lender said withdrawing the court claim and apologising was a fair response in the circumstances.

When FSCL investigated, the lender acknowledged the inconvenience the borrower had suffered due to its error. It explained that it had reconsidered its position and wanted to offer $500 as compensation.

“We put the lender’s offer of $500 to [the borrower], but she didn’t accept it.” FSCL sad.

“We told the lender that [she] had declined its offer, and we gave it the option to increase it. The lender didn’t want to increase the offer and asked us to make a decision on the complaint.”

FSCL then explained to the complainant that it seemed a fair offer in the circumstances. She reconsidered and said she would accept it.